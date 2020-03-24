“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo.
“So do I,” said Gandalf, adding “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All you have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
J.R.R. Tolkien wrote this in his classic first installment of his “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Fellowship of The Ring,” published in 1954. In the book the Fellowship is seated in a cave waiting for Gandalf to remember which way to go. As they wait, the two characters are contemplating.
Gandalf does not dismiss Frodo’s words nor would he let the Hobbit dwell on something that could rule his life. Instead, he interjected hope that was needed in a dark time. In the midst of fear and despair there can be hope, and that is a choice based upon our faith in our Creator.
The Scriptures tell us, “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a desire filled is a tree of life!”
When we are faced with uncertain times we naturally wish that it wasn’t happening to us. Our children need to know from us as parents, those who have had a larger life experience, that there is hope! We are the ones who can make the choice. As Tolkein writes, “all we have to do is decide what to do with the time that is given us.”
As a community, there are many who need hope: our hospital and its staff and our police, sheriffs and Highway Patrol need our prayers. Think of their families and children who might be afraid for their parents. If we start thinking and praying for others, it gives us a sense of purpose and keeps us from becoming self-centered.
We need each other now in these times that are upon us. What will we, or more specifically you, do with this time? Choose wisely and be the difference that someone else might need in these times where hope seems to be deferred! Let us pray, serve and care for one another, even if it’s from a distance!
Just a thought. Be blessed and safe.
Marty Crump is the senior pastor at Family Life church.
I went to the grocery store today. I haven’t been to the store physically for almost two years. I always order from Sam’s Club or use Instacart.
When I left my house I joked with my spouse about my “apocalypse” outfit. I always imagined I’d dress like Catniss from “The Hunger Games” in times like these, not Toni from Wyoming with my plaid shirt, Converse shoes and down vest. I look more like I’m running a Girl Scout troop and less like I’m in survival mode.
When I got to the store my heart literally stopped. I wasn’t prepared. I haven’t personally seen what others were talking about until today. And I was grateful that I’ve always kept a fairly full pantry. I am by nature a positive and joyful person, but when I got home today I wept. That trip into town literally stole my joy.
I gathered my family and showed them pictures of the store that I had taken, and we talked about this community and its love for one another. And then we counted our blessings and thanked Jesus for preparing us before we ever knew we needed to prepare.
I called my mother and she mentioned that someone had dropped off hand sanitizer and two rolls of toilet paper to the senior apartments by the hospital. My grandmother lives there. It’s such a reminder of what a great community that we we call home.
I know that no matter what, Gillette will remain strong and united. Continuing to care for and respect one another, I can sense that blessings are about to get real around here. And today, more than any other day, I am looking forward to when we are done with this and can stand (less than 6 feet apart) and say WE DID IT.
And I reminded myself, if we all just do our part, this too shall pass.
Toni Friedly is a married, self-employed mother of three daughters.
Today is “count your blessings day.” Someone told me that we are fortunate to have each other to talk to during this time of separation. We know that. Being alone all of the time would be hard.
We also feel fortunate to be here at Primrose. Even though we are separated from one another, we have several short visits from different people who work here every day — someone brings meals, nurses check temps, etc. And there are extras like beverages and snacks on Friday that we would normally have at happy hour and coffee and doughnuts yesterday morning. If you must be quarantined, Primrose is the place to be.
Wayne and I decided that we wanted to move here while we are both in better than average health and we looked forward to it. We didn’t realize how caring and helpful all of the staff would be — even now with extra jobs and more hours, I haven’t heard any complaints.
Another “blessing” for us is that we don’t have any responsibilities outside this building. It’s like being inside during a snowstorm and knowing that we don’t have to worry about anything because someone else will take care of it.
We also are fortunate to be old enough to remember times of other diseases that were serious enough to cause a person to be quarantined: whooping cough, scarlet fever, measles and more. I had whooping cough when I was in the second grade and was quarantined for one month. I had a very light case with no symptoms after the first few days but still had to stay home for one month.
And we practiced “social distancing” even though it had no name. Valentine’s Day came during my time at home and I couldn’t touch or sign any valentines to send to my classmates — my dad had to do it at the lumber yard.
Wayne and Sallie Davis are lifelong Campbell County residents with backgrounds in both the ranching and business communities.
I had gotten out of the house!
We had our Plan B spring break trip after a devastating cancellation of spring break I had planned — go to Texas for a Dan and Shay concert. The Plan B had led to a trip to Albany for a snowmobiling weekend.
I had never thought I would be so excited to get out of my house to spend days in the freezing cold. The trip was the most fun I have had since this outbreak. The trip was a great get away from the news of everything being shut down and how soon we will all be locked in our homes with social distancing.
The getaway consisted of trail riding around the mountain ranges, going off jumps and playing around in the snow. This brief trip was a few of the better days I have had in weeks since being under “lockdown” in our own home.
Having the rush of excitement and looking forward to having a fun, active day is something I had been lacking. The last few days were much needed as I have two more weeks (as of now) of this “lockdown.”
Now I will be focusing on staying positive in the weeks by keeping my head up hoping for these next few weeks to go by fast and hope for the best: to get back to school, sports and being around people.
Marissa Chatfield is a Thunder Basin High School senior.
