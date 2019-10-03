New anti-racism rules unveiled in Italian soccer
ROME — After weeks of silence, Italian soccer leaders are finally starting to confront the growing problem of racism inside the country’s stadiums — although not without another insulting gaffe by one official.
Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina hailed new rules approved this week that make clubs responsible for identifying offenders of any unruly conduct in the stands as a “landmark turning point.”
Whereas clubs previously faced having portions of their stadiums closed for racist chants, now the teams can avoid such punishment if they name the offending fans and hand over their identities — or at least demonstrate that they did everything in their power to cooperate with investigating authorities.
“The responsibility is no longer objective but rather it becomes personal,” Gravina said. “If a club now adopts and fully applies our model it no longer has anything to fear.”
The move comes in response to a recent police crackdown on Juventus “ultra” fans linked to alleged infiltration by the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta crime mob. The investigation exposed that militant-like supporters allegedly blackmailed their own team by threatening racist chants which would result in a costly stadium closure if the club did not provide them with extra tickets for resale.
MLB game average attendance down 1.7%
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s average attendance dropped 1.7% this year for its fourth straight decline, and five of the six biggest drops were by teams with losing records.
Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco and Detroit combined for more than 1.8 million fewer tickets, and a 259-388 won-lost record.
The 30 teams averaged 28,339, according to the commissioner’s office, down from 28,830 last year — the first time the average was below 30,000 since 2003. Total attendance of 68.5 million was down more than 5 million from 2015.
The players’ association maintains attendance has been hurt by an increase in rebuilding teams, which its members and staff label “tanking.”
“The willful failure of too many franchises to field competitive teams and put their best players on the field is unquestionably hurting our industry,” union head Tony Clark said last week.
Longtime Cards owner William V. Bidwill dies
TEMPE, Ariz. — He owned one of the oldest franchises in professional football and rarely talked about it.
William V. “Bill’’ Bidwill would much rather tell stories about growing up in Chicago, his days in the Navy or the great restaurants in St. Louis than about the current state of his Arizona Cardinals, a franchise that struggled for decades before making a stunning run to the Super Bowl after the 2008 season.
Bidwill, who died Wednesday at age 88, was reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways. But privately he was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.
Air Force’s oldest falcon mascot dies in Colorado
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A falcon that served as a mascot for the U.S. Air Force Academy for the past 23 years has died.
The academy announced Aurora’s death Wednesday, saying she was the longest-serving live mascot in the school’s 65-year history.
Aurora had recovered from injuries to both wings in 2018 during a prank abduction before the annual football game against the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
“In addition to serving as an ambassador for USAFA, she was an ambassador for all falcons, helping us educate the public on the importance of these majestic birds,” Air Force said in a statement. “Her impact on the nearly 30 class years of cadet falconers and Falconry Team support staff cannot be overstated. She was a feisty, spirited bird who commanded respect. We all feel her loss deeply.”
The Air Force Academy uses several falcons during home games and Aurora attended most away games to greet fans.
