Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
COLORADO SPRINGS — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday. A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.
Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.
Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat. Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.
Florida
Mechanic pleads not guilty to sabotage
MIAMI — A former American Airlines mechanic who prosecutors say may have some links to terrorists pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he sabotaged an aircraft with 150 people aboard.
The plea came at a hearing in Miami federal court for Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, 60. He’s charged with deliberately disabling a key navigation component inside the Boeing 737 at Miami International Airport in July because, he told investigators, he was upset an ongoing labor dispute was denying him overtime work.
Prosecutors unveiled evidence earlier this week indicating Alani, an Iraqi-American, may be sympathetic to terrorist groups such as the Islamic State. Alani purportedly told co-workers his brother is a member of the extremist group, stated that he hoped Allah would harm non-Muslims and the FBI reported finding violent Islamic State videos on his cellphone.
No terrorism-related charges have been filed. Alani’s new private lawyer, Jonathan Meltz, said the claims by prosecutors about possible terrorism connections are unfounded.
“Some things that may have been alleged are not true,” Meltz told reporters after the brief hearing. “It has absolutely nothing to do with terrorism.”
Michigan
Boy improving; buggy crash kills 3 siblings
CHARLOTTE — The condition of a Michigan boy who survived a horse-drawn buggy crash that killed his three siblings improved Thursday, a day after the tragedy that shocked the local Amish community.
Henry Detweiler said the children — ages 6, 8, 10 and 13 — had finished school Wednesday and were headed to his blacksmith shop, less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away, in Eaton County, southwest of the state capital.
The buggy was struck from behind. The elderly driver of the motor vehicle was examined at a hospital. The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.
“I bawled all the way home,” said Kevin Newton, who often drives for the Amish and knew the victims. “They’ve got to do something, pass a law or something. They should have more signs out” warning drivers about buggies.
Jerri Nesbitt of the county sheriff’s office said the 6-year-old boy had a “good night,” despite leg and head injuries, and was in stable condition.
New York
Mayor Bill de Blasio drops presidential bid
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday after struggling to gain traction in a sprawling field of candidates.
Announcing his decision in an MSNBC interview, de Blasio did not throw his support behind any candidate but said he would support the eventual Democratic nominee “with energy.”
“I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election, and it’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio told the hosts of “Morning Joe.” ‘’So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people.”
President Donald Trump, no fan of de Blasio, tweeted : “Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”
De Blasio joins New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Sen. Jay Inslee, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and California Rep. Eric Swallwell, who have all left the Democratic primary race.
Texas
Bonnie’s poetry book, Clyde’s watch for sale
DALLAS — A book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow are among items from the outlaw Texas couple being offered at auction.
RR Auction will offer the items Saturday in Boston. Parker and Barrow were shot to death by lawmen in Louisiana in 1934 following a massive manhunt.
The auction house says Parker wrote the poetry in the bank book while in jail. Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says half the poems appear to be original compositions.
Other items being offered are a Bulova watch Barrow wore when he was killed, a draft of a Dallas police “wanted” poster for Barrow and a shotgun confiscated after a 1933 shootout in Joplin, Missouri, in which two lawmen were killed and the gang sped away.
