Has the city struck a good financial balance between paying for needs vs. wants? Explain.
Shay Lundvall
In any budget, the desire for extra staff, more equipment, wage increases, more projects, etc. is a tendency that needs to be kept in check.
I believe we are just beginning to see the ripple effects of COVID locally and statewide. We need to make sure we have adequate level of staff that can perform the daily job duties while realizing that without the necessary sales tax revenue, budget cuts will be made.
Due to the current economic climate, it is difficult to project what the balance looks like right now.
Now more than ever, we must prioritize and make sure we are taking care of our core services, such as fire, police, sewer, water, streets and parks, to name a few.
Capital projects will have to be on hold and/or seriously evaluated until revenue becomes available. Spending money that is not readily available is unwise. Our goal as a city must be to keep moving forward without suffocating essential areas.
