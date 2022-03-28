DUI suspected in semi crash Friday night
Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a semi-truck found off the side of North Garner Lake Road where it had run through a fence and into a ditch Friday night.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Florida, was found passed out inside the cab of the 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck. Deputies smelled alcohol and spotted about 1 gram of marijuana, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
The man was taken to the emergency room and a blood draw was sought. Because of his condition, he was left in the emergency room and given a notice to appear in court for driving while under the influence with a commercial driver’s license and possession of marijuana.
Local unemployment rate drops to 4.3%
Campbell County’s unemployment rate in February dropped slightly to 4.3%, which is the eighth highest rate in the state.
The local labor force had 21,947 people that month, down nearly 100 from January, when the unemployment rate was 4.4%, and close to 500 fewer than February 2021, when the rate was 7.1%.
The number of employed people was 20,995, down from the 21,083 in January but up more than 150 from February 2021. And the number of unemployed people was steady, dropping from 960 in January to 952 in February. In February 2021, there were 1,589 people who weren’t working.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in January to 3.7% in February.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been trending downward since its peak of 8.6% in May 2020. From January to February, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased by 630 individuals, or 0.2%, as people returned to work.
From January to February, most county unemployment rates changed very little.
The highest unemployment rates in February were found in Big Horn, Natrona, and Sweetwater counties at 5%. The lowest rates were reported in Teton County at 2.5% and Niobrara County at 2.7%.
Students place at state speech, debate
Two Thunder Basin students won first place overall and individually in their particular event at the state speech tournament earlier in March. These honors add onto the four students who also qualified for a national tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
At the state event, Kane Clements took first place in humorous interpretation overall and individually with his ten-minute long, memorized humorous piece.
Ven Meester also took top honors in program oral interpretation, overall and individual. For his speech, he had to present a 10-minute memorized piece that included a mix of two or more genres of literature. His speech contained poetry, prose and statistics.
Jack Burchess placed fifth individually in super congress — the finalists’ round of congress — and overall took third place in congress with all of his points combined.
Seth Cyr was a quarter finalist for Lincoln-Douglas debate and a super congress qualifier. He ended the tournament in third place overall in Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Two freshman sisters, Samantha and Elizabeth Lehman, were duet semifinalists.
Thunder Basin’s team is led by Sasha Davidson and assisted by Rachelle Weyerbacher.
Davidson said the state tournament always includes different challenges.
“State is always tough because you’re limited to only 20 entrees, which is an advantage for smaller teams but it really evens out the field.”
Larger teams have to strategize and select a certain number of students, while smaller teams could potentially still have their whole team in the tournament.
Overall, Davidson said the experience was great and that the kids did really well.
The students also did well at a nationals qualifying district speech tournament in Spearfish, South Dakota, about a month ago.
At that tournament, four TBHS students qualified for the national speech tournament held in Kentucky June 12-17.
Two students also have applied to be a part of the world school’s team and await their answers.
Spearfish’s tournament is unique in that students compete against others they may never see in tournaments throughout the state.
The tournament includes speakers from Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
“We kind of know what to expect in state,” Davidson said. “Nebraska we never see so it’s so unknown, and we don’t know what we’re going to get.”
Each year since its beginning in 2017, TBHS has sent at least one student to the national tournament and this year is no different.
Devils Tower entrance fees go cashless
Entrance fees for Devils Tower National Monument will only be accepted as card or digital payments starting on April 1.
Part of the move to stop accepting cash to enter the park came as a means to cut down the time employees spend managing cash. It also would increase the amount of revenue that could go toward projects and visitor services while reducing the chance for wrongdoing or mishandling, according to a National Park Service press release.
You can buy passes ahead of time by visiting recreation.gov or through the recreation.gov app. Passes bought on the app can be stored on your phone or printed ahead of time.
Devils Tower is open 24 hours a day year-round. But the bulk of its visitors come between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Of that 500,000 or so visitors to the park each year, about 80% come during those summer months.
Entrance fees are $25 per car and $20 per motorcycle. For those walking or riding bicycles, the cost is $15 per person age 16 and older. The fee covers seven days. People also can stop by the park for a fee-free day visit on Aug. 4, 25 or Sept. 25.
Visitors can buy an annual pass for all national parks for $45 or $80, respectively.
4 seventh graders qualify for MathCounts
Twin Spruce and Sage Valley Junior Highs will both be represented in the State MathCounts competition on March 31.
Three students from Twin Spruce and one student from Sage Valley bested their peers in the chapter competition to move forward to state.
Twin Spruce took the top three spots and Sage Valley rounded out number four with students, Nish Mehta, Danika Cain, Oliver Meyers and Jared Melinkovich.
Wyoming has five chapters, so there will be 20 competitors at state, which will be an online competition, said Kelly Hawkinson, Twin Spruce’s math coach.
The competition includes two rounds of questions and will be taken by students across the country at exactly the same time.
The sprint round lasts 40 minutes and no calculator is allowed. That leaves about a minute per question, Hawkinson said.
The target round follows with four sets of two questions every 6 minutes.
The math problems are largely word questions and include everything from geometry to algebra.
“There are really neat tricks that go with arithmetic things and they really have to know things outside of the classroom,” Hawkinson said.
Her students practice at least once a week outside of school hours from October until the end of the year.
MathCounts is a competition for students grades 6-8 throughout the nation.
The top four winners from each state competition move on to nationals.
Hawkinson said that works to Wyoming’s advantage because much more populous states like California are also only able to bring four competitors.
Jaden Mahoney from Sage Valley represented Wyoming as a national competitor last year. He was unable to go in person due to COVID regulations but participated online.
Hawkinson hopes the national competition this year will be in-person because students are able to compete anywhere from Orlando, Florida to Boston, Massachusetts, which adds a large part to the experience.
The four local students will find out if they qualified for nationals one to two weeks after the state competition.
Wright woman loses $800 in puppy scam
A 37-year-old Wright woman is out $800 after she tried to buy a puppy on Facebook.
She said she found a Facebook post by a Sheena Meyers selling a Labrador puppy for $600.
The woman could not drive down to Colorado to pick up the dog, but the seller told her she could have the dog brought here for an extra $100, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The seller said she would use a pet shipping company called United Pet Emirates, which would fly the dog to Campbell County.
The woman paid the $700 for the dog and the transportation, Reynolds said.
The woman then got a call from a representative of the pet company, saying they needed an additional $100 for pet insurance. If the flight turned out to be uneventful, she would get her $100 back. The woman paid for the pet insurance.
The company contacted her again, requesting another $500 in order to transport the dog in an airport-approved carrier. She refused to pay for it, and she was told the dog would be held in quarantine until she paid the $500, Reynolds said.
She contacted the seller and explained what was going on. She asked for her money back, and the seller refused to return the money.
Deputies researched the company and did not find any animal transport companies with that name. The woman was cautioned about buying puppies off Facebook or Craigslist, Reynolds said, and she was told to report the incident to Facebook.
Car chase ends in arrests after eluding
Two men, 18 and 19, were arrested after a car chase at about 2 a.m. Friday.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of eluding, speeding, no insurance, minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and minor in consumption of alcohol, said Sheriff Scott Matheny. The 19-year-old passenger was arrested for an outstanding municipal bench warrant.
Sheriff deputies saw two cars traveling together heading north on Highway 50. They followed the vehicles, a black Dodge Charger and a black Chevy Monte Carlo onto Highway 14-16 until they turned east onto Highway 59 and started to rapidly speed, Matheny said.
The Charger was clocked at 91 mph and the Monte Carlo followed at 88 mph. Deputies initiated a stop and the Monte Carlo stopped but the Charger did not.
Deputies last saw the Charger near mile marker 130 and stopped following the car but continued north. They saw headlights in the Weston Hills walking area and entered the area where they saw the car turn around.
The black Charger was stopped and the driver and passenger were handcuffed so they couldn’t get away. When they cleared the car, deputies saw alcohol and tobacco inside.
The Monte Carlo was found by police and when the driver tried to flee on foot he was arrested, according to Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Crime Stoppers seeking new board members
Gillette and Campbell County residents can help in a unique way by joining the Gillette Crime Stoppers board.
Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization governed by citizens in the community. The local group seeks a few new board members.
The board has coordinators from the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. It meets the second Tuesday of each month at noon and meetings normally run for about 20-30 minutes.
The group helps law enforcement in solving crime throughout the community.
People with questions or who are interested in applying can call Betsy Jones at 307-622-2660 or email ejones@vcn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.