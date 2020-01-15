Local sports calendar
Wednesday
Gillette College women’s basketball at Eastern Wyoming College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Eastern Wyoming College, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Cheyenne/Laramie Invite, TBA
Campbell County girls basketball at Rapid City Central, 6 p.m
Campbell County boys basketball at Rapid City Central, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Green River, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Green River, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Newcastle invite, TBA
Saturday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Cheyenne/Laramie Invite, TBA
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Northwest College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Northwest College, 5 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. TF Riggs (Pierre), 4 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. TF Riggs (Pierre), 5:30 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Rapid City Stevens, 6 p.m
Campbell County boys basketball at Rapid City Stevens, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Newcastle invite, TBA
Thunder Basin wrestling at Border Wars (Sheridan), TBA
Campbell County and Thunder Basin indoor track at Casper-Natrona, TBA
Tuesday
Campbell County wrestling at Sundance quad, TBA
Jan. 22
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Sheridan College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Sheridan College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Campbell County and Sturgis (Triangular), 6/7 p.m.
Jan. 24
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming, dual meet invitational, 5 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Natrona, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Chadron Invite, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Laramie, TBA
Jan. 25
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming, dual meet invitational, 9 a.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Laramie County Community College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Laramie County Community College, 5 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball vs. Casper-Natrona, 3 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball vs. Natrona, 4:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Butte Cobras, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling at Chadron Invite, TBA
Campbell County indoor track, Gillette Invite, TBA
Jan. 28
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Jan. 29
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30
Campbell County wrestling at Worland, TBA
Jan. 31
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Pre-Invite, 3 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Feb. 1
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Invite, 8 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Cheyenne Central, TBA
Feb. 4
Campbell County wrestling vs. Rapid City Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne South 6 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Laramie, 7 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Feb. 8
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, noon
Campbell County girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Northwest College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Natrona Invite, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.