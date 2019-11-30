“I’m going to be honest, kids in our generation are kind of selfish. They don’t really want to be good unless they are going to get something out of it.”
Hayden Chambers
The Twin Spruce Junior High School eighth grader talked about the school’s positive behavorial interventions and supports, which the school use by hading out points that kids can use at the school store.
“If you wait too long, you ain’t gettin’ any. Plus, I wanted to see if my wife would get up this early.”
Jeff Olson
He and his wife got in line at Menards at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to buy tools and other gifts.
“We don’t get a lot of research projects in this corner of the state. It’s hard to get funding for here, but it’s still such an important area, so it’s why I’m so excited about it.”
Erika Peckham
The Game and Fish biologist in Gillette about a $66,000 mule deer study, which will last five or six years, that will focus on area that includes a large chunk of public land in the popular Rochelle Hills area. It starts Wednesday and Thursday when crews work to capture and place collars on 35 mule deer. She will be able to monitor deer movements every eight hours. .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.