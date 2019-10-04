Yankees’ Wade, Voit, Maybin on ALDS roster
NEW YORK — Versatile Tyler Wade was included on the New York Yankees AL Division Series roster while slumping first baseman Luke Voit made it over Mike Ford and Cameron Maybin was picked for outfield depth.
Minnesota included 12 pitches and three players who had been hurt of late: center fielder Max Kepler and infielders Luis Arráez and Ehire Adrianza.
Kepler started only two of the last 19 games because of a strained left shoulder muscle. Arráez sprained his right ankle last weekend, and Adrianza strained his right oblique muscle Sept. 12.
Voit struggled in return from sports hernia, ending season 0 for 12 and 1 for 33.
Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs, including .379 with eight homers and 17 RBIs from Aug. 17 on. Wade, who can play outfield, second, shortstop and third, can pinch run or be a defensive replacement.
New York’s 12 pitchers included lefty Tyler Lyons and righties Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loisiga. The team’s pitching was weakened last month when reliever Dellin Betances tore an Achilles tendon in first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training, and 18-game winner Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Struggling LHP added to Astros’ ALDS roster
HOUSTON — Starter Wade Miley made Houston’s roster for the AL Division Series despite struggling for the last month.
Miley’s status for Houston’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays was up in the air after the veteran left-hander had a 16.68 ERA in five starts in September. The Astros also included rookie José Urquidy, who along with Miley could be an option to start Game 4, on the roster. The Astros left veteran Brad Peacock off after he made just three appearances in September and missed almost a month dealing with shoulder soreness.
For Tampa Bay, infielder Eric Sogard made the roster after being left off the wild-card roster because of a bruised foot. Sogard hasn’t played since Sept. 15 because of the injury, but he said he was feeling good on Thursday and ready to return. Manager Kevin Cash said Sogard isn’t 100 percent, but he’s healthy enough to help them in this series.
The Rays’ roster also included relievers Yonny Chirinos and Brendan McKay. Houston included rookie outfielder Kyle Tucker and speedy utility man Myles Straw.
The Astros will carry 11 pitchers and 14 position players in the best-of-five series that begins on Friday. Tampa Bay’s roster has 12 pitchers and 13 position players.
Jets’ Darnold ruled out vs. Eagles, Falk to start
NEW YORK — Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been ruled out for New York’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Coach Adam Gase says Friday that Darnold had tests Thursday night and the results were not positive enough for doctors to clear him to play.
Luke Falk will make his second straight start. The Jets also re-signed quarterback David Fales to serve as Falk’s backup.
Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11, three days after the season-opening loss to Buffalo. The initial hope was the 22-year-old quarterback might be ready to play again this week, but doctors have been monitoring Darnold’s spleen, which became enlarged, a common symptom of mononucleosis.
Gase says Darnold was disappointed about having to sit a third straight game. There is optimism, though, Darnold will be able to return against Dallas on Oct. 13.
Browns’ Jarvis Landry cleared to practice
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing.
Landry sustained a head injury at the end of a 29-yard reception off a short shovel pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s 40-25 win over Baltimore. Despite missing the fourth quarter, Landry finished with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.
Landry’s return means quarterback Baker Mayfield could have his full complement of wide receivers for Monday night’s game at San Francisco.
