The attraction of home gardening coupled with anxiety about food supply in a pandemic has resulted in a renewed interest in victory gardens.
“It seems as though they’ve been making somewhat of a comeback for the past 10 years since the last recession, when a lot more people wanted to grow their own food to save money,” said Diane Blazek, executive director of the National Garden Bureau. “But of course, until now, there was no reason to call it a victory garden. Now, it’s again a way to save money and also ensure a food supply that is both good and healthy.”
When COVID-19 hit, many feared they would not be able to visit grocery stores so they moved to their garden to provide food.
“I like to say we are not at war this time, but then again we are waging a war against this virus and we all want a victory by being successful in our gardens,” Blazek said. “What better way to spend some free time while at home than sprucing up your outdoor space and planting something to feed you and your family?”
“Victory gardens are making a comeback during this time for a lot of reasons,” said gardening enthusiast Emery Weber, a senior industrial designer with Fiskars who has helped create their garden and yard care tools. “Gardening vegetables and herbs can help people cut back on their time at the grocery store, while still ensuring they have fresh items to work into home-cooked meals and at-home cocktail hours. At the same time, gardening is also a productive and relaxing activity that makes this trend feel like a win-win for time at home.”
“I think a large percentage of the population has been on the fence about trying home gardening, and the recent pandemic has been the tipping point where many people have decided ‘OK, it’s time to try this gardening thing out,’” said Shelby DeVore, founder of the blog Farminence.
Gardening is something nearly everyone can manage, and no experience is necessary.
“You can begin as large or as small as you want or as you feel comfortable,” Blazek said.
If you don’t have the space start with one small (but not too small) container.
“You can have one container or 100. Just depends on how much space you do have and what you want to grow. Then buy some potting soil and a few plants and you’re off to a great start,” Blazek said.
“Just go for it. Don’t overthink it,” DeVore said. “You’re going to grow some plants that are going to look awesome and be super productive. You may also grow a plant or two that doesn’t turn out so hot. That’s normal, and it may not even be anything that you did.”
Often a planting fails because of things that may have been out of a gardener’s control, she said.
“Take the time to do a bit of research on the plants that will thrive well in your local area,” Weber said. “We know it can be tempting to buy seeds for anything you’d like to eat, but a little research will go a long way in getting you the results you want.”
The main consideration is the sun.
“For a beginning gardener, just go with the basic knowledge that vegetables need sun to grow,” Blazek said. “Yes, there are some vegetables that can grow in less than six to eight hours of sunlight per day, but for a beginner, go with the sun. You’ll be more successful.”
The second thing is the growing medium.
“Buy or make a good quality potting soil and make sure you fertilize as needed,” Blazek said. “Check resources for exactly what and how much, but if you have good soil, fertilizer and of course water, you have a great start.”
Check your plants daily.
“Your vegetable plants will give you clues as to whether they need some help,” DeVore said. “If you only check them every other day or every three days, you may miss those clues. Look for wilted leaves, yellowed leaves and stems, dropped fruit or flowers, and pests. If you notice signs of a problem or your plant just doesn’t look right, look it up and seek help. Don’t wait around to see if the problem fixes itself.”
