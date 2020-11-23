Hall of Famer Little enters hospice care
DENVER — Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little has entered hospice care, according to ex-Syracuse teammate Patrick Killorin.
Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.
“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey. ... Hospice,” Killorin wrote. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”
Killorin, who spearheaded a campaign that raised more than $134,000 for Floyd’s medical expenses, added, “Through your thoughts and contemplation, send your love and prayers for peace to Floyd, DeBorah and family. Let them know they are not alone and that their courage and love in their battle evoke our own, and in that in our prayers, we are one with them in their thoughts, their hearts and their tears.”
Little, 78, is a three-time college All-American who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Broncos from 1967-75.
Little had his number 44 retired by both Syracuse and the Denver Broncos. In Denver Little was known as “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating in the 1960s and with persuading voters to approve funds to build the old Mile High Stadium.
Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs
LONDON — Premier League leader Tottenham has reported annual losses of 63.9 million pounds ($85.4 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.
“We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times ever experienced,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Monday, announcing the financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30.
In 2018-19, Tottenham made a profit of 68.6 million pounds ($91.7 million) during its first partial season in its new 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) stadium. Fans haven’t been allowed in to watch Jose Mourinho’s side at the north London venue since March.
If coronavirus restrictions prevent supporters returning this season, which runs through May, Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($200 million) in revenue. The 2019 Champions League finalists failed to qualify for this season after four years in Europe’s elite and lucrative club competition.
Revenue dropped from 460.7 million pounds ($615.6 million) to 402.4 million pounds ($537.7 million) in 2019-20 as the season finished beyond the end of the financial year due to the pandemic. Tottenham’s debt has climbed 13% to 604.6 million pounds ($807.8 million).
Tottenham is hoping the development of COVID-19 vaccines will accelerate the return of fans to stadiums.
Tottenham has just completed a weekend top of the league for the first time since 2014 after beating Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.
Former defender dies in crash at 33
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday. He was 33.
The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. South African media reports said he was a passenger in the car and the driver, a woman, was in the hospital in critical condition. She was not identified.
Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009-16. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.
Ngcongca was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death.
