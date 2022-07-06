The Gillette Community Theatre will perform its summer musical melodrama “The Dastardly Doctor Devereaux” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Ramada Plaza.
Thursday and Friday the musical begins at 7 p.m. and the matinee performance on Saturday begins at 4 p.m.
The comedic musical includes villains and heroines, including nurse Hilda Hatchet, Dr. Dogsbreath Devereaux, and nurse Windy March.
The books and lyrics are written by Billy St. John and the music is by Debbie Wilson.
The plot of the show factors around the villainous Dr. Devereaux who plans to marry a wealthy widow to inherit her fortune, while promising to marry another woman afterwards. Many twists and turns throughout the performance cause the plot to thicken even more.
Famous tunes from the show include, “How do you bandage a broken heart?” and “Do the bop.”
The cast is made up of about 15 members.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (62 years and older) and $10 for students (first through 12th grade).
People can find tickets online at GCTBoxOffice.com.
Gillette residents can support the arts and theater within the community while enjoying hearty laughs. The Girl Scouts will also offer concessions for attendees.
