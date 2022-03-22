SOCCER
Bolts girls start season with 3-0 win over Tigers
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won its first game of the season 3-0 over the defending state champions of Rock Springs on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts took an early 1-0 lead in the first minute of the game with a goal by Sam Bonar assisted by Alex Michael. Thunder Basin’s Cena Carlson made the game 2-0 with 3 minutes left in the first half with a goal assisted by Brooke Dunham.
Michael added a big insurance goal late in the second half off an assist by Carlson to close out the game 3-0.
Bolts boys drop to Tigers 5-1 at home
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team started the season with a 5-1 loss to Rock Springs on Saturday at TBHS.
The Bolts fell behind early after the Tigers scored a goal less than 2 minutes into the game. Rock Springs scored two more goals in a 1-minute span to take a 3-0 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, the Tigers scored their fourth goal with 30:40 left in the game before going up 5-0 with their fifth goal midway through the half. Thunder Basin’s lone goal of the game came off the foot of Jorge Rivera with 17:39 left in the contest to bring the game to its final score of 5-1.
Camel girls fall to Rock Springs 2-1
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team dropped its first game of the season 2-1 to the defending state champions of Rock Springs on Friday in Gillette.
The Camels played a strong first half defensively but fell behind 1-0 after a Tigers goal with 3:52 left in the first half. The Tigers scored again midway through the second half to take a 2-0 lead with 18:20 left in the game.
Junior Raimi Hladky was able to punch in the Camels lone goal of the game on a 40-yard shot to make it 2-1 with 16 minutes left in the second half but Rock Springs was able to close out the game defensively to seal the win.
Camel lose 6-2 to Rock Springs to start season
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team lost its first game of the season 6-2 to Rock Springs on Friday at CCHS.
The Camels came out strong and scored less than 1 minute into the game with a goal from senior Ever Leyva. But the Tigers responded with two consecutive goals in less than 30 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes left in the first half.
The two teams were scoreless for the rest of the first half before Rock Springs was able to net four more goals in the final 40 minutes of the game. Campbell County’s second goal was scored by Carter Lewis midway through the second half.
SOFTBALL
Bolts start season 3-0 at preseason tourney
The Thunder Basin High School softball team started the season 3-0 at the Cheyenne Invite preseason tournament this weekend.
The Bolts beat Kelly Walsh 19-5, Rock Springs 8-3 and Cheyenne Central 8-4 on Saturday.
Camels start season 2-1 at Cheyenne Invite
The Campbell County High School softball team started the season 2-1 at the Cheyenne Invite preseason tournament this weekend. The Camels beat Natrona County 4-3 and Cody 8-3 and lost to Cheyenne East 2-1.
