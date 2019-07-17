WNBA suspends Riquna Williams 10 games
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA on Tuesday for 10 games — nearly a third of the season — for a domestic violence incident.
Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
The WNBA conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the league said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun. The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling.
“As an organization, we abhor violence of any kind and specifically take domestic violence allegations very seriously,” the Sparks said in a statement. “We will provide whatever resources we are allowed to help Riquna learn and grow from this unfortunate situation.”
The union said they would file a grievance on Williams’ behalf.
“We are disappointed with the league’s actions. There is an ongoing criminal proceeding and in fairness to the player, the league could have and should have awaited its completion before taking any action,” said Terri Jackson, executive director of the union.
“Riquna has not had a fair opportunity to fully defend herself. We are immediately filing a grievance and will seek the arbitrator’s review.”
Yanks, Rays stir it up in benches-clearing fracas
NEW YORK — Benches cleared but no punches were thrown following a shouting match between Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Tampa Bay Rays hitter Avisaíl García during New York’s 8-3 victory Tuesday night.
Sabathia struck out García looking to strand two runners in the sixth inning, and the 38-year-old left-hander shouted as he walked off the mound. A surprised García looked up and raised his arms, and Sabathia then directed his jawing at García. The two pointed and yelled at each other as the benches and bullpens cleared.
Shortstop Didi Gregorius ran in to restrain Sabathia and led him back to the dugout. Both teams dispersed shortly after.
Sabathia said he wasn’t shouting at García initially.
“Honestly, I think just a misunderstanding,” Sabathia said. “I wasn’t talking to him. He looked up at me and said something, and it was on.
“I was just yelling out, kind of pumping myself up. He might have took offense to it. It is what it is. I’m never going to back down.”
McIlroy knows this is not just another Open
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rory McIlroy wants to treat this week just like any other British Open.
He also knows better.
The 148th Open is the first in his native Northern Ireland in 68 years, and McIlroy is the betting favorite to capture the claret jug and end his five-year drought in the majors. He has played only one practice round this week on a Royal Portrush links he knows well. He says he doesn’t consider himself the center of attention.
He also says it will be a mistake to ignore all that’s going on around him. His mantra is to look around and soak it all in, recognize how big this is for his country and to remind himself that the British Open at Royal Portrush is bigger than him.
Seattle close to naming Ron Francis as GM
SEATTLE — Seattle’s NHL expansion team is close to an agreement with Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis to become its first general manager, a person with direct knowledge tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not made an announcement.
The expansion Seattle franchise is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season as the NHL’s 32nd team.
The 56-year-old has been in hockey operations since shortly after the end of his Hall of Fame playing career. All of that time has come with Carolina.
That includes four seasons as their GM.
After longtime Detroit GM Ken Holland went to Edmonton, adviser Dave Tippett left Seattle Hockey Partners LLC to become Oilers coach and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon and Columbus’ Bill Zito got promotions, there was a limited pool of experienced NHL executives to choose from for this job. Francis fits that bill.
Carolina didn’t make the playoffs with Francis in charge of decision-making, though his moves put the foundation in place for the team that reached the Eastern Conference final this past season.
Francis had 1,798 points in 1,731 games over 23 seasons with the Hartford Whalers/Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 1991 and 1992.
Competing for the Cup in the early going will be the expectation for Seattle after the Golden Knights reached the Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18. Francis will have two full seasons to scout the rest of the league before his as-yet-named team’s expansion draft in June 2021.
Francis did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.