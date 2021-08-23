Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Little Powder Elementary open house: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Chamber mixer: 4-7 p.m., Cam-plex Frontier Hall.

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church

Saturday

Benefit concert for YES House: 5 p.m. Railyard restaurant

Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Library

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet: 5 p.m., Cam-plex Equality Hall.

Razor City Rumble Demolition Derby: 6-9 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park

Monday

ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

TuesdayToddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Librar

Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.

WednesdayEnergy Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cam-plex Equality and Frontier Halls.

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.,

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

ThursdayEnergy Expo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cam-plex Equality and Frontier Halls.

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library,

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Librar

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.

