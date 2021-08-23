Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Little Powder Elementary open house: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Chamber mixer: 4-7 p.m., Cam-plex Frontier Hall.
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church
Saturday
Benefit concert for YES House: 5 p.m. Railyard restaurant
Summer Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Berkshire Hathaway parking lot
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Library
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation banquet: 5 p.m., Cam-plex Equality Hall.
Razor City Rumble Demolition Derby: 6-9 p.m., Cam-plex Morningside Park
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
TuesdayToddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Librar
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
WednesdayEnergy Expo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cam-plex Equality and Frontier Halls.
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m.,
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
ThursdayEnergy Expo: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cam-plex Equality and Frontier Halls.
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library,
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Librar
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave, Gillette.
