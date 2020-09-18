Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 84F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.