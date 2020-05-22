Girls softball tourney will begin Saturday
The Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association’s Battle of The High Plains Fastpitch Tournament was approved by the Wyoming Department of Health, said association president Jim West.
The tournament will be Saturday through Monday at the Energy City Sports Complex in Gillette.
Fans and families hoping to watch the tournament games will not be allowed in the stadium complex, but they will be able to watch games from beyond the outfield fences, West said.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” he said about the process of organizing a tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The county signed off and then the state signed off.
“I was asking for 50 fans per field on the complex, and they didn’t like that. So, I had to just rewrite it and they suggested that we let fans be in the parking lot and behind the fences.”
West said the tournament will probably will not need to use Bicentennial Park as it has in previous years because there are fewer teams playing.
People at the tournament need to be in groups of 25 or fewer at all times. Other regulations laid out in the initial variance that West submitted, such as eliminating high-fives and not sharing equipment, will be enforced.
There are 25 teams signed up for the tournament, West said in a text message. The tournament will feature three age divisions: high school (18U and 16U combined), 14U and 12U.
West said teams from South Dakota and Montana dropped out of the tournament because of regulations in those states, but teams from Colorado are still committed to travel to the tourney.
Devils Tower National Monument reopens
Devils Tower National Monument will reopen access to park roads, hiking trails, picnic areas and rock climbing routes beginning Friday, according to a press release from Ranger Nickolos J. Myers.
However, the Belle Fourche River Campground, Devils Tower Visitor Center and Devils Tower Natural History Association Bookstore will remain closed until further notice.
Visitors should prepare for limited services at the national monument and prepare to follow local health orders, according to the press release.
On Monday, Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park began to reopen.
Rec sites to open in Bighorn National Forest
Bighorn National Forest officials will begin opening developed recreation sites Wednesday along with a lifting of fire restrictions, according to a Forest Service press release.
“While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe,” Bighorn Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson said in a statement. “There is still work to be done ensuring cleanliness of facilities, conducting proper maintenance and assessing recreation areas for health and safety.”
Leigh Creek Campground, Ranger Creek Recreation Area (campground only) and Shell Creek Campground will open Friday.
The full list of open recreation areas can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.
The Forest Service asks visitors to maintain the 6-foot social distancing regulation and to be ready to pack out trash.
The Bearlodge Ranger District section of the Black Hills National Forest near Sundance also is opening its three major campgrounds — Sundance, Bearlodge and Reuter — and allowing fires within fire rings beginning Wednesday, said customer service representative Todd Ivie.
