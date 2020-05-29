Frontier Days canceled for 1st time in 124 years
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the event billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo has been called off in its 124-year history.
City and state officials announced the decision.
Event organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit the city for Frontier Days over the last two weeks in July, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr told The Associated Press.
“What this pandemic means is we just can’t come together,” Orr said. “We really have to stay apart so we can come together again sooner rather than later. It’s clear that we just aren’t going to be ready for this.”
Frontier Days carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression, when tough finances prompted it to become a mostly volunteer-run event.
To this day, a small army of local volunteers runs the Western heritage festival of rodeo, music concerts, carnival rides, parades and downtown pancake breakfasts that feed thousands of people at a time.
Bars all over Cheyenne are typically standing-room-only during Frontier Days as people try line dancing and mechanical bull-riding.
Known as the “Daddy of ’em all,” the event features a rodeo that’s a big draw for top rodeo athletes. A Frontier Days belt buckle is among the sport’s most coveted prizes and the event’s payouts of more $1 million in payouts are lucrative in the rodeo circuit.
Stetson Wright was the all-around and bull-riding champion at Frontier Days last summer. He was looking forward to his title defense. More than that, he was looking forward to just competing again with numerous rodeo events postponed, rescheduled or canceled due to the virus.
“It’s a bummer that it’s shut down this year but I’m sure with the way Cheyenne rolls, it’s going to be way bigger and better next year,” Wright said in a phone interview from Beaver, Utah. “That’s going to be one rodeo you don’t want to miss for fans and for contestants.”
Skiing is back in Colorado with RSVP
DENVER — Skiing is back in Colorado after a more than two-month closure caused by the coronavirus, but only a few have been lucky enough to score reservations at the only reopened resort in the state.
Arapahoe Basin near the Continental Divide west of Denver opened Wednesday with restrictions and at limited capacity, allowing only 600 skiers and snowboarders on the mountain.
Alan Henceroth, the resort’s chief operating officer, told The Denver Post about 4,000 people tried to make online reservations Monday night “and it just crushed the system.” The resort replaced it with a random drawing.
Arapahoe Basin, which along with other resorts was forced to close in mid-March, normally attracts 1,000 to 2,000 skiers and riders on weekdays in May and more than 3,000 on weekend days.
“We had to reduce numbers because a lot of people want to go skiing,” Henceroth told The Post. “We couldn’t have a crushing, busy day. That just wouldn’t work.”
Skiers and snowboarders wearing face coverings lined up 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart and were spaced out on the lifts Wednesday.
Boston Marathon nixed for 1st time in 124 years
BOSTON — Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon on Thursday for the first time in its history, bowing to the social distancing requirements of the coronavirus outbreak and ending a 124-year run that had persisted through two World Wars, a volcanic eruption and even another pandemic.
The race, which draws a field of 30,000 and already had been postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, will be replaced by a virtual event in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.
“It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible,” Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference outside City Hall, where runners traditionally gather for a pre-race pasta dinner.
