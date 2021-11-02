AJ’s Magic Camp returns to Gillette
Area kids can get a chance to learn some magic this week at Cam-plex.
At AJ’s Magic Camp green wand course, students will learn the eight secret magic principles that make all magic tricks possible. The true magic is kids learn self-confidence and develop critical communication skills in a fun way. Plus, they will learn how to cut a lady in half and make invisible objects appear in a magic pencil pouch.
The class will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Heritage Center.
Each lesson comes with a custom magic prop, a top secret file folder, and a secret word to unlock bonus videos in an online video vault.
The cost is $50. Those interested can sign up at cam-plex.com.
AVA focuses on Handmade for Holidays
AVA Art Center is calling for art for its seasonal exhibition “Handmade for the Holidays,” which is a festive opportunity for local makers to sell their handmade creations to holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts and holiday decor.
All gift objects and decor in all media will be considered, this includes knitting, crochet, weaving, quilting, ceramics, metalwork, woodwork, hand-bound books, leatherwork, artisan soap, original home decor and handmade jewelry.
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
All work must be original. Artworks may be submitted that are not in traditional frames: however, framed work is also acceptable.
Find more details at avacenter.org/2021-calls-for-art.html
Library’s movie night to focus on veterans
The Campbell County Public Library will be screening “Visions of Warriors” at 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
The film is a feature documentary about four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War, who participate in the groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project at the VA Menlo Park and use innovative photography therapy to treat their moral injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma and other mental illnesses.
Ultimately, “Visions of Warriors” is a universal story about the strength of the human spirit.
The producers of this film partnered with the Wyoming State Library to promote free screenings at libraries across Wyoming.
“Visions of Warriors” received a generous grant from the Stanford University Medicine and the Muse Program in Medical Humanities, premiered at the prestigious Vail Film Festival, and received an honorable mention at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) 2017 Voice Awards.
Senior Center hosts annual Hobby Harvest
The Campbell County Senior Center will have its annual Hobby Harvest fundraiser from 8 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
There will be handmade gifts, cinnamon rolls, a bake sale and a raffle for a quilt made by the Minnesota Coat Club.
A chili lunch will also be available for a suggested contribution of $4.50 for senior members and $9 for non-members.
Grab a table at the Rotary Cajun Night
Energy Rotary Club will host its 33rd annual Rotary Cajun Night on Nov. 12 at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
The event will start with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner of shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
Entertainment will be both male and female performers dueling on pianos.
Tickets are $60 each or $600 for a reserved table of eight or $650 for a table with a bucket of beer/seltzer.
To buy a table or an individual ticket, people can reach out to any Gillette Energy Rotary Member or Josh McGrath at ERA Priority Real Estate or Cassidy Westbrook at First National Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.