Alabama
6 teens shot at end of school football game
MOBILE — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.
In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a 17-year-old male on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the student surrendered Saturday morning.
Battiste says the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.” Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but it is not clear how many.
Florida
Molotov cocktail lands in immigration office
WASHINGTON — A woman tossed a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park, Florida. No one was reported injured, according to a report of the incident sent to Trump administration officials and viewed by The Associated Press.
The woman walked into the office Friday afternoon and hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse. The fuse disconnected from the bottle and did not ignite, according to the report. Law enforcement officials believe the woman intended to cause harm but the incident wasn’t related to other ones where Homeland Security agencies were targeted.
Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles legal immigration, said in a tweet that the incident was “another example of the use of violence in place of debate by those who oppose the proper application of our immigration laws.”
Security officers handcuffed the woman who threw the device and she was taken into custody by Federal Protective Service officers who arrested her. The report did not list her name or criminal charges.
No one was hurt, though one person reported feeling ill from the smell of gasoline, and the offices were closed.
Pennsylvania
Travelers can sue TSA over screener searches
PHILADELPHIA — A U.S. appeals court says travelers can sue the government over mistreatment by federal airport screeners because the agents can act like law enforcement officers, including when they conduct invasive searches.
The 9-4 decision Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned earlier rulings and is a setback for the Transportation Security Administration and its screeners.
A district court and a three-judge panel of the same appeals court said TSA officers are just screeners who inspect passengers and bags. The full appeals court said, however, that screeners aren’t entitled to immunity from lawsuits because they perform searches for violations of federal law.
The court majority noted that TSA calls the screeners officers, they wear uniforms with badges including that title, and hold positions of authority.
The judges also rejected the government’s argument that airport screening is different from a search because airline passengers consent to it. They said it’s indeed a search — noting that screeners can explore a passenger’s entire body including sensitive areas.
Utah
Man guilty of running massive opioid ring
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was convicted Friday of running a multimillion-dollar opioid ring that sent hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly pills across the country in a scheme that authorities said helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic.
A jury reached the verdict after deliberating about eight hours in the case against Aaron Shamo. The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Prosecutors said Shamo was the kingpin of the ring that peddled fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl — a drug that authorities say can be deadly with just a few flakes — to thousands of people.
The government’s case offered a glimpse at how fentanyl, which has killed tens of thousands of Americans during the opioid epidemic, can be imported from China, pressed into fake pills and sold through online black markets to people in every state.
Authorities say the 2016 bust at Shamo’s suburban Salt Lake City ranked among the largest in the country at the time.
Shamo was convicted of 12 counts, including drug distribution and money laundering.
