City attorney leaves, interim appointed
The city of Gillette is looking for a new lawyer after City Attorney Anthony Reyes and the City Council agreed to part ways.
In a statement from the city, Reyes said that he is leaving to spend more time with family. A city press release Wednesday said the city and Reyes had agreed to “part ways.”
His departure went into effect Tuesday.
“I am leaving my position as City Attorney to spend more time with my family in Cheyenne,” said Reyes. “I will continue to consult with the City to ensure a smooth transition to a permanent replacement. I would especially like to thank the Mayor and all the members of Gillette City Council since 2017, for allowing me the opportunity to work in such a special place. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the City of Gillette and will miss the many friends I have made.”
City Administrator Hyun Kim, in his first month on the job, said the city is seeking his replacement.
“We are going to be aggressive as far as the recruitment efforts for a new city attorney,” Kim said at the meeting. Amanda Esch, an attorney with the Davis and Cannon law firm, has been appointed as the interim city attorney.
Splash pad closes for season after busy year
The city of Gillette closed the splash pad for the season on Monday.
With school back in session, fewer people are using the pad. Also, the city has had issues with not being able to get seasonal workers to work the area, city spokesman Geno Palazzari said.
There were about 30,000 people who used the splash pad since it opened on May 28, according to the city.
The city received positive reviews of the 2,150-square-foot splash pad that measures 32 feet wide and 70 feet long. But it also got a few suggestions on how to make things better in the future.
Among those is improving the deck surface to ensure that it is safe, adding shading to the splash pad and playground area and expanding the splash pad itself.
The Gillette City Council started to address those concerns by giving the OK at its Aug. 31 work session to move forward with a design to expand the splash pad. The plan also would include adding more shelters.
Locals pay homage to Vietnam vets
Darlene Fetters pointed to Richard Rhodes’ name on the replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at Cam-plex Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Rhodes was Fetters’ high school classmate and best man at her wedding in 1965.
He was a high school football player who could have gone on to bigger and better things. Maybe he could have been the next great football head coach.
“He was in college and was engaged to be married,” she said. “He would have been very successful.”
Rhodes, a U.S. Army E-4 specialist, was killed in a tank explosion in the Gia Dinh Province in Jan. 31, 1968.
Fetters came to the Wall to honor Rhodes and another high school classmate, U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. William Reel, who was killed in the Quang Ngai Province on Sept. 8, 1966.
“You just can’t react right away,” she recalled about her reaction to their deaths. “You just learn that you feel sad that their futures were taken away from them. They were good boys, as I’m sure the majority of them were. I’m sure all were. They gave it their all.”
People have until Sunday to come to the replica Wall and look for the names of loved ones and/or pay their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in a war that stretches back five decades.
“The Wall in D.C. is a lot bigger, (but) this is pretty impressive,” said former U.S. Army Sgt. Gary Melgaard.
The wall may be a replica, but the names are real as are the emotions it brings out of those who visit.
Melgaard came to the Wall to look for three people, Wesley Craig Brenno, who came from Larson, North Dakota, 5 miles southwest of Melgaard’s hometown of Columbus, North Dakota; Wally Garst, a Campbell County man; and First Lt. Richard Ford, who was in Melgaard’s unit and company.
Garst, a Campbell County High School graduate and U.S. Army private first class, died in Binh Duong Province on Nov. 19, 1969, just a few months after starting his tour.
Breeno was a private first class in the Marines when he was killed after an explosive device went off in the Quang Nam Province on March 28, 1967, Melgaard said.
As for Lt. Ford, he was killed on March 18, 1971, Melgaard said, after trying to disarm an explosive device “so someone else wouldn’t.”
“He had one thing on his mind,” Melgaard said.
Norman Tillman visited the traveling replica exhibit of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Gillette for the second time. He also came in 2010.
“It was kind of humbling to see how big this wall was,” he said, adding that “I am here to pay respects to the men on this wall.”
Tillman was looking for the names of five El Monte, California, high school classmates who died in the war, though he did not mention who they were.
He could have been in the war himself. He was No. 312 in the Vietnam War draft lottery, but was not selected.
There were many Americans who protested the draft, but Tillman was not one of them.
“My dad was in the Navy, but I would have gone to serve my country,” Tillman said, who later enlisted in the Navy in 1976.
Melgaard served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, from December 1970 to November 1971.
“At the time I thought it was the right thing to do,” he said. “I feel the country was doing the right thing and I still do.”
Lack of action from library criticized
Two of the more than 20 books that have been challenged for being inappropriate for children and teens will remain in their respective sections in the Campbell County Public Library, for now.
A group of residents expressed their frustrations with the library during a public comment period at the Campbell County Commissioners meeting Wednesday.
For a book to be challenged, a form must be filled out and submitted. A manager will then read the challenged book, as well as reviews of the book, and make a recommendation.
One of the challenged books was “The V Word,” a collection of essays detailing how 17 women lost their virginity. It is in the teen section. Susan Sisti said it was “the most vile book” and is full of “wild, out-of-control sex.”
Darcy Acord, youth services librarian, said the book was OK, Sisti said.
Another children’s book that was challenged was one about “drinking blood, eating toads, being witches, blood everywhere,” Sisti said.
“Some say that’s not that bad, but drinking blood involves a sacrifice of a human or an animal,” she said. “All of us adults know that’s a satanic ritual that they do in these high level satanic covens.”
Acord also recommended the book remain in the children’s section, Sisti said.
“We found the most horrible, vile, erotic porn that should be in adult bookstores,” she said. “We’ve been coming for three months, and you don’t care.”
“We’ve been 100% correct in everything we’ve said to you in the last three months,” she said, and she wanted the commissioners to take action and fire Acord and library director Terri Lesley because “these two women should never be around children.”
Priscilla Hixson said the library is not safe for children, which is just “another burden for our parents.”
She tried reading excerpts from “This Book Is Gay,” but Commission Chairman Bob Maul told her that the commissioners meeting was being recorded and broadcast by Gillette Public Access, and that children may be watching. Hixson’s time was up before she could read anything from the book.
Kevin Bennett found Maul’s comments interesting.
“You pointed out that what was in some of these materials isn’t appropriate for television, and I agree, but if it’s not ... why is it being put in front of teenagers?” Bennett asked. “That itself proves our case to several decimal places.”
Bennett and Ben Decker did read excerpts from “This Book Is Gay” at a library board meeting earlier this summer, but that was not broadcast on GPA.
Hixson said people who actually read those words for themselves “turn to our side,” but she’s having trouble getting it out there.
Ed Sisti said the local library does not offer a balanced view on issues. It is full of progressive and socialist books while offering “very little for the Christian community,” he said.
The library does not have “unrestricted reading,” Sisti said, because “reading is restricted to the inventory on hand.”
Susan Sisti said there are many books in the teen section that are disguised as education.
“They’re not sex ed at all, they’re not pornography, they are erotic, designed to stimulate and seduce our children.”
She said some of the blame falls on the American Library Association, which “is now funded by George Soros, a sworn enemy of our nation, and Bill Gates, who is for population control.”
Bennett said the issue is not about protecting a certain class of people, it’s about using politics to weaken the nuclear family and the economy. He added that this has been repeated throughout history.
“The Greeks and the Romans had gay people, and their societies imploded,” Bennett said. “When this vice ... becomes inherent to society, it destroys that society.”
