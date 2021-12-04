Del Shelstad becomes part-owner of Mustangs
Campbell County Commissioner Del Shelstad became a part-owner of the Wyoming Mustangs Professional Indoor Football team Wednesday, according to the team’s Facebook page.
The Mustangs are going into their second season playing in the Champions Indoor Football League and play in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
Keith Russ, the majority owner of the Mustangs who founded the team last year, opened a second CIF team called the Billings Outlaws that will play in its inaugural season this year.
The Mustangs are holding open tryouts Saturday at the Gillette College soccer field. All are welcome to attend but participation does not guarantee a roster spot.
The tryout is free and registration will be from 11-11:45 a.m. The tryouts will start at noon.
The Mustangs will start the season March 12 against the Sioux City Bandits in Iowa. Wyoming will have six home games in Gillette, with the home-opener being March 26.
Border Wars tourney continues this weekend
For the first time in nearly two years, college basketball games will be played inside the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College this weekend.
Six schools from Region IX and Region XIII in the National Junior College Athletic Association will play in 17 games between Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the first annual Border Wars Tournament.
The tournament is sponsored by the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association and features Casper College, Western Wyoming College, Miles City Community College, Western Nebraska College, Williston State College and Dawson Community College.
The tournament’s first five games were played Friday and the tournament will continue through the weekend. Games will start at 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with the nightcaps being set for 6:45 p.m.
Cost of attendance is $10 per day for adults and $5 for kids 12 years old and older, according to wybasketball.org. Concessions will be available all weekend.
NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup
The NCAA football oversight committee on Thursday approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season’s lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason.
The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox bowl was canceled in early September.
“This is utilizing an existing license that was held by the San Francisco bowl,” Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.
The MAC, Mountain West and Conference USA made the waiver request.
After last Saturday’s games, there were 83 bowl eligible teams, not including Hawaii, which finished 6-7.
With 41 games, one eligible team would have been left out, most likely one from the MAC or C-USA. Now all the 6-6 teams can participate and there will be room for Hawaii, too. NCAA rules allow 6-7 teams to be eligible for bowl selection if there are no available 6-6 teams.
Having Hawaii bowl eligible allows the Rainbow Warriors to play in the Hawaii Bowl.
The Mountain West, Hawaii’s conference, holds an agreement with the Hawaii Bowl, which has already invited Memphis from the American Athletic Conference.
Having Hawaii eligible to play in its home game is a cost saver for whichever Mountain West school would have otherwise been selected to fill that slot.
