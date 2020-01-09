Cornhole, softball at Cam-plex on Jan. 18
The second annual Cornhole and Indoor Softball Tournament is planned Jan. 18 at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
The indoor softball double-elimination tournament will start at 8 a.m., and team preregistration is $150 with signups on the Cam-plex website, cam-plex.com. The day of the event registration is $175 per eight-person team. The first-place team is guaranteed a $500 payout. The top two teams will receive prizes.
The cornhole tournament will start at noon and feature backyard and competitive divisions. Preregistration for the two-man backyard teams is $15 and increases to $20 the day of the event. The top finishers will receive a percentage of the division registration and the top two teams will earn prizes.
The cost in the competitive division is $50 for preregistration or $60 the day of the tournament. The first-place team will win a payout of $500 and a percentage of the competitive registration, and the second- and third-place teams will receive prizes.
The day-long event will include a cash bar and concessions, with no outside drinks, food or coolers allowed.
MLB to investigate if Red Sox stole signs
BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter,” the league said in a statement.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
Cardboard beds for Tokyo Athletes Village
TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones.
The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year’s Olympics will be made of cardboard. Sturdy cardboard.
“Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms,” explained Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, speaking through an interpreter.
That’s about 440 pounds, and surely no Olympic athlete weighs that much.
“They are stronger than wooden beds,” Kitajima added.
He also took into account the possibility of a wild room celebration after, say, a gold-medal victory.
“Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them,” he said.
The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components — the mattresses are not made of cardboard — will be recycled into plastic products.
Giants finalize deal with new coach Joe Judge
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The struggling New York Giants went into their third coaching search since 2015 looking for a leader for their young team.
In hiring New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, the Giants settled for a 38-year-old assistant who has never run a team either at the college or NFL level.
What they did get with Judge though was a young man who has worked with two of the best football coaches in the past 30 years in Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.
The hope is the success those men have had rubs off and makes the Giants relevant in the NFL again.
“Joe is one of the brightest young coaches in our profession, and I think he will do a tremendous job as the head coach of the New York Giants,” Saban said in a statement. “They are getting an extremely smart football coach who is very loyal, organized and diligent about getting the job done.’’
The Giants and representatives for Judge reached a contract agreement Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he was offered the job and asked to turn around a franchise that has made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Judge succeeds Pat Shurmur, who was fired a week ago Monday after winning nine games in two seasons.
“Over the past couple of days we had great conversations about where this team is and where it is headed and how we are going to get there,” Judge said in a statement. “My job is to lead our players and coaches. The mission is clear, to win games.”
The hiring was surprising because Judge was not considered a favorite for the job in a field of impressive and more experienced candidates. However, Giants co-owner John Mara said Judge was very impressive in his interview Monday.
“He knows what winning looks like and should look like,” Mara said. “His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture. ” The two men considered the front-runners for the Giants’ job opted to coach other teams.
Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons, accepted the Dallas Cowboys’ job. He interviewed with the Giants last week.
Baylor coach Matt Rhule, a former Giants assistant, was hired by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the day he was supposed to interview with New York. The planned meeting never happened.
It left the impression the Giants settled for Judge, but the team feels it hired a young man who can transform a young team into a winner.
Before the coaching search started last week, Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch had said they wanted to hire a leader for a team that has won 12 games in the last three seasons.
“We had a great conversation, and Joe articulated his vision of leadership and team building,” Tisch said. “He clearly learned some valuable lessons in both those areas while working with Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He is an impressive young leader.’’
Judge has won three Super Bowls (2014, ‘16 and ‘18 seasons) with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick’s staff.
Before joining the Patriots, he spent three years working for Saban. The former Mississippi State player won titles with the Crimson Tide in the 2009 and ’11 seasons. He also coached at Mississippi State and Birmingham-Southern.
With Judge as special teams coordinator since 2015, New England consistently ranked as one of the NFL’s top units. He added receivers to his responsibilities in 2019. He coached kicker Stephen Gostkowski to the All-Pro team in 2015 and special teams captain Matt Slater to the same honor in 2016 and this season.
Coming to the Giants will give Judge the chance to work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who had a good rookie season, and running back Saquon Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
He will also have to develop a young defense that was ranked among the worst in the league the past two seasons.
Judge will be the Giants’ fourth coach since Tom Coughlin left after the 2015 season. Ben McAdoo was hired in 2016 and made the playoffs. He was fired in early December 2017 with the team en route to a 3-13 mark. Steve Spagnuolo served as the interim coach for the final month. Shurmur was hired in January 2018.
“Joe has prepared for this moment and is ready for the challenge of leading our team,” general manager Dave Gettleman said. “His beliefs and principles are all about the team. Because of his background with special teams working under Bill Belichick, he has had the experience of evaluating and managing the entire roster.”
The Giants interviewed five candidates for their head coaching job. Others interviewed were Kris Richard, the Dallas defensive assistant coach and former Seattle defensive coordinator; Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale. They had also scheduled interviews with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Dallas coach Jason Garrett later this week.
Garrett, whose contract with the Cowboys expires next week, might be considered a possible candidate for offensive coordinator. He could work with Jones and offer Judge insight into being a head coach.
While relatively young, Judge will not be either the youngest coach in Giants’ history or the current youngest in the NFL. Sean McVay of the Rams is 33.
Benny Friedman was 25 years old when he was the Giants co-coach with Steve Owen for the final two games of the 1930 season. Owen was 32 that season. He became the head coach in 1931 and held the job until 1953.
