California
Coast Guard raids
sub in big drug bust
CORONADO — U.S. Coast Guard members boarded a semi-submarine racing through the waves, one of 14 operations seizing cocaine and marijuana since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.
The agency released dramatic video of the encounter with smugglers on Thursday.
It shows a Coast Guard vessel pulling alongside the submarine as someone yells orders in Spanish for it to stop. The submarine continues to move as Coast Guard members then get close enough to board it as one repeatedly pounds on the hatch before it opens and people on board appear with their hands raised as they surrender.
The Coast Guard says cocaine and marijuana with an estimated street value of $569 million was seized during the operations in the past two months.
Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.
Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.
Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.
Pennsylvania
Man killed by mob after stealing car
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a man who stole a car with three young children inside was fatally beaten by their father and other men.
Philadelphia police say the car was parked at a pizza restaurant with its engine running when the man drove off around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The children’s mother was inside the restaurant, talking with the father of two of the kids.
The vehicle soon got stuck in traffic, and authorities say the couple pulled the 54-year-old man out of the vehicle. The man ran off but was caught by the father. A fight ensued, with other men joining in.
The man was knocked unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died.
No charges have been filed. The children, who range in age from 7 months to 5 years, were unhurt.
Vermont
Cannabis found among Statehouse flowers
MONTPELIER— Vermont police say they found dozens of cannabis plants in the flower beds in front of the Statehouse.
Police say they found a total of 34 plants this week among the cultivated flowers that line the walkway in front of the building in Montpelier.
Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says he doesn’t know whether the immature plants were marijuana or hemp.
He says officials don’t intend to test the plants to see if they are marijuana or hemp because there is no criminal case.
In Vermont, possession of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use is legal. Farmers can plant hemp as a cash crop.
Romei says officials have made similar discoveries in the Statehouse flower gardens in previous years.
Washington
Earthquake rattles
greater Seattle area
EVERETT— Two earthquakes shook the Puget Sound region in Washington state early Friday morning, with the temblors felt into British Columbia and across the Cascade Mountains into the eastern part of the state.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a 4.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the Three Lakes area, about 40 miles northeast of Seattle. That was followed minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near the city of Monroe, some 30 miles northeast of Seattle.
The initial jolt was recorded at 2:51 a.m. Friday.
The state Department of Transportation said the agency would be inspecting bridges, but had no reports of damage.
The USGS said it received reports of people feeling the shaking from Vancouver to near Wenatchee, Washington.
