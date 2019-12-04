CCPR holds annual bench press competition
Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department is having its annual bench press competition at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
Registration costs $25, and is due by 10 p.m. Wednesday. Each contestant will get a T-shirt, and plaques will be given to the No. 1 and No. 2 lifters in each gender division.
“If you want to come and try to see what your bench press is, it’s kind of low-key. It doesn’t cost very much,” Recreation superintendent Adam Gibson said. “It’s kind of fun to see if all the hard work’s paying off.”
The contest follows USA Powerlifting rules and uses commands to make sure contestants don’t bounce the bar off their chests, or do an incomplete repetition. The contest uses the Wilks Formula to calculate the top powerlifter relative to his/her weight because not enough people show up to have weight classes.
Each weightlifter will get three attempts. There are three judges, including Gibson. Lifters are not allowed to use equipment other than lifting gloves. Gibson said the event would last about an hour and a half.
There were three contestants signed up as of Tuesday afternoon, and they won’t run the event if that number doesn’t hit eight, Gibson said.
Last year, Bill Collins took first place in the men’s division. The event has been going on for about 14 years, Gibson said.
Local contestants will compete in Vegas rodeos
Gillette will have five roughstock riders and one goat tier competing in Las Vegas at national rodeos this weekend.
Gavin Firnekas, Cjay Firnekas, Colt Welsh and Hayden Welsh will compete in bull riding and Tyson Schmelzle will compete in bareback at the Junior World Finals rodeo in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Their events run Thursday through Monday.
Gillette’s Rozlyn Herrin qualified for the Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship in goat tying. She will join 431 other competitors from 31 states and Canada. The Vegas Tuffest Jr. World Championship runs from Thursday to Sunday at Horseman’s Park in Las Vegas.
Panthers fire Ron Rivera in 9th season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera with four games left in the NFL season.
Secondary coach Perry Fewell was named interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.
Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement that “I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team. I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community.”
Tepper will begin a search for a new coach immediately.
Rivera was hired in 2011 and is the team’s winningest coach, but since losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 four seasons ago, the Panthers are 29-31 and have not won a playoff game. The team is 5-7 this season.
Ohio St., LSU top CFP rankings this week
NEW YORK — Ohio State will go into championship weekend as the top team in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings, followed by LSU, Clemson and Georgia.
Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor are on deck, and that could turn out to be the great debate by Saturday night.
Utah was fifth, Oklahoma sixth and Baylor seventh in the committee’s second-to-last top 25 released. The final rankings to set the pairings for the national semifinals come out Sunday after each FBS conference plays a championship game. The most pivotal games will be LSU-Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday; Oklahoma-Baylor in the Big 12 championship Saturday; and Utah-Oregon — 13th this week — for the Pac-12 title Friday night.
Wisconsin was eighth, followed by Florida and Penn State. Alabama was 12th, its lowest ranking in the six years the committee has been doing a weekly top 25 over the final third of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.