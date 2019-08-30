Water restored to irrigation tunnel
CASPER— Water has been restored to Wyoming and Nebraska farmers after an irrigation tunnel collapse cut off water flow last month.
The Goshen Irrigation District turned water on Wednesday after new repairs to the southeast Wyoming tunnel were completed Monday.
Officials say water is expected to take four days to get to the system’s end in Gering, Nebraska.
The irrigation tunnel collapsed July 17, leaving more than 150 square miles of dry croplands in the two states.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that federal crop insurance will cover some of the losses.
The collapse cost the two states about $89 million.
Officials are looking into options for a permanent fix, including installing a fiberglass tube or rerouting the irrigation system.
Pedro Mountain Fire tops 12,000 acres
CASPER — The Pedro Mountain Fire near Pathfinder Reservoir has now burned 12,000 acres, but no additional structures have been destroyed by the flames, authorities said Thursday.
Crews set up sprinkler systems and temporary water storage tanks near homes in the area, according to an update sent Thursday to media. Bulldozers, meanwhile, cleared away brush surrounding buildings to make it easier to defend them.
The fire, which was touched off by lightning on Aug. 24, is 10 percent contained. More than 300 firefighters and a small fleet of aircraft have been working the blaze.
The fire’s rate of growth has slowed considerably since it tripled and then quadrupled in size during the first 48 hours. But weather remains a concern. A red flag warning is in effect for the area, with temperatures expected in the mid 80s Friday and slightly higher over the weekend.
“To best protect structures, crews will cut more dozer line, conduct burnout operations and continue to set up sprinkler systems adjacent to homes and other values at risk,” the announcement states.
No injuries have been reported, but four structures have burned, including homes, according to firefighters.
Evacuations remain in place for Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road and Cardwell Ranch.
Pathfinder Reservoir remains open, but authorities have asked boaters to avoid travel south of the Canyon Creek area.
Man pleads guilty to arson and burglary
LARAMIE — Laramie resident Samuel Pennington, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday to arson and burglary.
According to a plea agreement in the case, prosecutors will argue at sentencing for Pennington to be imprisoned for 3-5 years, while defense attorney Branden Vilos said he’ll argue for a “lesser remedy.”
After an extensive Laramie Police Department investigation, Pennington was charged in January with seven counts of third-degree arson and three counts of burglary. As part of the plea deal, Pennington pleaded guilty to just one count each of arson and burglary, with the Albany County Attorney’s Office dropping the rest of the charges.
Restitution is expected to be ordered at sentencing, and Pennington apologized for his crimes in court Wednesday.
“It was never my intention to hurt anyone,” he said. “On reflection, I acknowledge that someone could have been harmed.”
Pennington allegedly started seven fires between Sept. 4 and Jan. 14. LPD Detective Sergeant Taun Smith said in his affidavit the first fire — a Sept. 4 dumpster fire at The Verge Apartments, located at 3534 Willett Drive — was reported by Pennington himself.
Three other fires allegedly started by Pennington — vehicle fires on Oct. 18 and Jan. 8 and a trash compacter fire Jan. 14 — were also located at The Verge near his apartment.
Pennington’s three charges for burglary were for allegedly breaking windows to get into the vehicles to commit the arson.
Powell student seriously injured in rollover
POWELL— An 18-year-old Powell High School student was seriously injured Tuesday morning after his truck rolled over west of town.
On Wednesday, Ethan Asher was recovering from multiple surgeries in an intensive care unit in Billings, Montana, his parents said in a Facebook post.
They said doctors repaired a tear to Asher’s aorta — a large artery near the heart — worked to relieve pressure from his head due to swelling and placed him in a medically induced coma. Asher was reported to be “putting up a good fight” as he works to recover.
“He has always been a fighter and we don’t expect this to be any different,” his parents said on Facebook.
Asher had been heading east on Lane 9 — between roads 14 and 12 — when his 2007 Dodge pickup “appeared to veer off the roadway on the eastbound shoulder,” said Lance Mathess, a spokesman for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
Asher then overcorrected, Mathess said, and the truck began sliding sideways. The Dodge went off the road on the westbound side, tipped and rolled three times before landing right-side up in a field. Asher was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as the vehicle rolled, Mathess said. He also said the Dodge’s front air bags did not deploy.
After being taken by ambulance to Powell Valley Hospital, Asher was flown to Billings Clinic by helicopter.
West Nile virus reported in 2 Montana people older than 60
BILLINGS— Montana health officials say West Nile virus has been reported in humans for the first time in the state this season.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services have announced two people older than 60 were hospitalized after contracting the disease in Custer and Lewis and Clark counties.
The department says a pool of mosquitoes collected in Yellowstone, Cascade, Blaine, Valley, and Sheridan counties have also tested positive for the virus, including one horse-infected case in Lake County.
Health officials say positive mosquito pools in seven counties, 51 human West Nile virus cases, one related death and 50 horse cases were reported last year.
Officials say most people do not develop any symptoms, which can include fever, headache, body aches, and skin rash.
