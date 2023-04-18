BOYS SOCCER
Thunder Basin boys shut out Campbell County
Thunder Basin High School defeated Campbell County High School 3-0 on Thursday at Campbell County.
The Bolts struck first with a goal late in the first half. The Camels allowed three goals on the night, but the sophomore goalkeeper Patrick Lynch made big saves, particularly in the first half.
The Bolts scored twice in the second half, first by senior Caleb Howell and the final by junior Ricardo Ruiz.
Campbell County has struggled to win this season, but the Camels fought hard throughout the game and played well.
The Bolts win is their third straight of the season. In the three-game win streak, the Bolts have allowed only one goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bolts girls shut out Camels at CCHS 4-0
Thunder Basin High School beat Campbell County High School 4-0 on Thursday.
The Bolts had a slower than usual start with the Camels fighting hard against the Bolts. Senior Rachel Cole got the first goal of the game late in the first half. The Camels’ defense was able to hold the scoring to the one goal in the first half.
In the second half the Bolts took control of the game with three goals. The first of the three came from senior Brooke Dunham toward the start of the second half. Senior Samantha Bonar scored the second goal of the half. Junior Attie Westbrook scored the final goal of the night.
The Bolts continued their win streak and remain perfect through the regular season. The Camels lost their two-game win streak.
SOFTBALL
Camels have perfect weekend, sweep Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East
The start to the softball season for Campbell County High School was frustrating more than anything. Coach Haley Gray knew how good a team she had, but limited time practicing outside hurt the Camels in a lot of areas of the game.
The Camels were the team Gray knew they could be this weekend, sweeping visiting Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.
Friday
After a home run from Lanae Kimbley, Campbell County scored four runs in the second and five runs in the third. A walk, two singles and a home run from pitcher Avery Gray gave the team a 5-0 lead. In the third, it was three errors, three walks and a double from Kimbley that added another five runs for the Camels.
Cheyenne Central’s lone run came in the fourth from an error at third base. The Camels’ defense held and didn’t allow another score in the game.
Campbell County added two more runs in the fourth, bringing the team to its winning total of 12.
In game 2, Cheyenne Central took an early 3-1 lead after the first frame following a slow start for Jadeyn Snyder and the defense. After allowing another three runs in the second inning, the defense tightened up and pulled away. Samantha Torres came in relief of Snyder and gave up only three hits in two scoreless innings.
The Camels broke the game out at the plate in the second inning, scoring eight times. Six batters got a hit in the inning as the Camels went through the entire batting lineup. Cheyenne Central couldn’t recapture its offensive momentum while Campbell County continued to add runs. The Camels scored 13 unanswered runs to win the game 14-6.
Saturday
Avery Gray started in the circle again and began the game with two strikeouts in both of the first two innings. In her first plate appearance, Gray doubled to bring Kimbley home for the first run of the game. Her second appearance was a triple that brought two Camels home.
The top of the third inning got dicey for Campbell County as several Thunderbirds advanced through the bases and even scored on passed balls. The Camels eventually ended the inning but not before losing their lead to Cheyenne East 4-3.
For the next two innings, the two teams traded scores and were neck-and-neck. Bayley Gray moved to catcher which fixed the passed ball issues. From there, the Camels were able to score twice in the sixth and prevent any more runs by Cheyenne East to take a 10-5 win.
Avery Gray finished 3-4 at the plate with three RBI and 14 strikeouts in the circle.
In the final game of the weekend, the weather gave a unique challenge as precipitation and wind came in short bursts.
It didn’t impact the teams offensively at the start as there were 15 combined runs in the first inning. Cheyenne East scored five runs with a homer in the first at bat and four hits. The Camels responded by manufacturing 10 runs from eight hits in the short game.
Torres replaced Snyder in the circle for Campbell County again and retired the side. The Camels couldn’t take advantage of the lack of Thundbirds runs and quickly came back on defense.
Cheyenne East in the top of the third bounced back to tie the game with five runs on four hits.
Campbell County returned the favor, bringing in six runs to reach the 16 runs the team ended with. Kimbley started the inning with a triple. The team finished with three hits and three walks in the inning.
Cheyenne East came back with two runs, but couldn’t complete the comeback and lost 16-12.
Thunder Basin drop two against Cheyenne East, bounce back with sweep of Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin found its bats on Saturday against Cheyenne Central High School after struggling in the batter’s box Friday against Cheyenne East High School.
Friday
The first game against Cheyenne East was close until the end of the game. Neither team had any success offensively until the sixth inning. The Thunderbirds scored three runs in the sixth from Emily Schlagel’s two-run homer after Gracie Oswald scored on a wild pitch.
The Bolts responded with a two-run home run from Lauren O’Laughlin. The Thunderbirds retired three of the next four Bolts batters to stop the scoring there.
The final inning featured two crucial errors on the Bolts that gave Cheyenne East the 6-2 lead. Thunder Basin again couldn’t generate offense in the batter’s box and the team only managed a hit in the final frame.
Thunder Basin’s second game had more runs from the team, but the runs didn’t come until the Bolts were already in a deficit.
Cheyenne East scored the first eight runs. Two runs came in the first, one in the second and the other five came in the third inning. Five hits in the third brought the Thunderbirds their eight-run lead.
The Bolts responded well in the third, scoring six runs of their own. Thunder Basin loaded the bases with its first three batters, then had two RBI singles that brought home three runners. A double and a sacrifice bunt brought the remaining three runners of the inning home.
While Thunder Basin closed the gap in the third, Cheyenne East opened it back up with five more runs. The Bolts could only manage two when they returned to the plate and the game ended with Cheyenne East sweeping Thunder Basin and taking a 13-8 win in the second game.
Saturday
Thunder Basin’s offense had a complete makeover against Cheyenne Central the following day on Saturday. The Bolts torched Cheyenne Central in the first two innings of the first matchup with nine runs in the first inning and six in the second.
The Bolts had six runs before Cheyenne Central could record the second out of the first inning. Addie Rouse, a freshman, had a weekend in the box and hit a two-run home run in the first inning of the game. The Bolts were able to score three more runs on a single and an error later in the inning.
Ella Partlow dominated in the circle, striking out two batters in the second inning. She finished with six strikeouts in five innings of work.
In the final game of the weekend, the Bolts were again able to take a commanding lead from the start. The Bolts scored six runs in the first, three coming from Rouse’s second home run of the day. Thunder Basin held an 8-0 lead after two innings.
Cheyenne Central found some offense in the third inning. The Indians hit two home runs that brought home three runs. Senior Bolt Emma Kimberling hit a homer of her own in the bottom of the third and the Bolts managed to equal Cheyenne Central in runs in the third inning.
The fourth inning featured more home runs, but not before the Indians were able to add two more runs from a double and a walk that set up a two-run home run. Cheyenne Central cut the 8-0 lead down to a 11-9 lead.
The Bolts again were able to respond, collecting five hits that brought home five runs. The 16-9 game was called for time as the Bolts were set to take the field in the bottom of the fifth.
BASEBALL
Roughriders sweep in first road trip of the season
The Gillette Roughriders went 2-0 against Rapid City Post 320 on the road on Saturday, winning 17-8 and 9-3.
Game 1
Gillette ran up the score in large part due to the efforts of sophomore Mason Drube who had four RBI and three hits.
The Roughriders were slow to get started, only leading 1-0 after two innings. But in the third the team blew the game up with 10 runs. Alongside Drube, Cory Schilling, Riley Schilling, Karver Partlow, Hogan Tystad and Keyton Kilian all had RBIs in the third.
Rapid City brought home four runs in the fourth and two in each the sixth and seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough as Gillette added six more runs, five in the seventh inning.
Grayson Sargent started the first three innings and finished with three hits allowed and two strikeouts.
Game 2
The second game saw a dramatic decrease in runs for Gillette, but the team still managed nine total. The Roughriders scored the first two runs, but Rapid City responded with two runs of their own.
Gillette took a 3-2 lead after the fourth inning and brought the game out of reach in the sixth with four runs. Each team managed a run in the seventh and the game was over.
Drube was the starting pitcher and went three innings and allowed three hits while recording seven strikeouts. Partlow went 3.2 with three strikeouts and three hits allowed.
GOLF
Campbell County boys golf takes third in first meet of spring season
Campbell County High School came in third of 12 teams that scored at the Douglas Invite on Friday.
The boys Camels finished with 324 strokes, just behind Cheyenne East (316) and Kelly Walsh (308). Cade Peterson had the third-best overall finish and best on the team with 77. Jackson Evans finished at 79 followed by Peyton Wasson (82), Drew Gemar (86) and Jackson Laakso (90).
Myah Hammerquist led the girls team at 104 followed by Reyana Osbourne (111) and Gabby Given (114). Kodi Wood was the final Camel golfer, finishing the course in 124 strokes.
Thunder Basin girls golf finishes third in first tournament of the spring season
Thunder Basin’s girls golf team finished third in the Douglas Invite on Friday, the first invite of the spring season.
Hailey Westbrook led the Bolts, finishing the course in 90 strokes. Her score tied her for sixth-best in the invite. Alyssa Haricharik finished two strokes behind Westbrook, which tied for ninth overall. Sage Edwards finished in 95 strokes, followed by Grace Fox (98) and Emily Fox (109).
On the boys side, the Bolts finished at 368. Bodie Williams led the way with a score of 79 which tied for seventh. After Williams was Gavin Pehringer (89), Brecken Edwards (98), Landen Wyatt (102) and Rylan McCormick (103).
OUTDOOR TRACK
Bolts finish with multiple first-place individual and team finishes at Track-O-Rama
Thunder Basin High School finished first in multiple individual and team relay events at the Track-O-Rama meet in Rapid City, S.D.
Kayden LaFramboise placed first in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 23.75 seconds. LaFramboise was part of a 4x200-meter relay team that came first and a 4x100-meter relay team that came second alongside Bradley Ekstrom, Landon Scalise and Kyle Papenfuss.
The girls relay team took first in the 4x100-meter race. Grace Miller, Chloe Crabtree, Alexis Edwards and Abigale Hyttinen.
Kyrie Garrison came first in the high jump, setting a personal record along the way at 5-01.00.
Other Bolts had big finishes, including Miller who finished third in the long jump and second in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.
At Track-O-Rama, the Bolts set 22 season or personal records.
Camels set season, personal records in Track-O-Rama meet in Rapid City
Familiar stars from Campbell County High School led the team in the Track-O-Rama meet in Rapid City, S.D. on Friday.
Reese Dorr had yet another strong performance in the meet, finishing 11th in the 100-meter dash and second in the pole vault. The sophomore finished a foot above the third-place finisher. She was also part of the 4x400-meter relay and 4x100-meter teams that came fifth.
Alongside Dorr, Cooper Stevens finished second in the shot put in a personal record. Kendra Jensen and Madison Melinkovich came fifth and sixth in the 3200-meter run, respectfully.
Jeff Pelton had a season record in the triple jump, taking fourth in the event.
The Camels had a plethora of athletes finish with season and personal records at the event. In total, there were 20 season or personal records set.
FOOTBALL
Mustangs escape with a close 48-45 win
A win is a win and the Gillette Mustangs escaped a close call against the Topeka Tropics 48-45 in Gillette on Saturday.
The team’s fifth win of the season ties the franchise’s win total from the first two years of the team combined.
The Mustangs took an early lead after intercepting the ball on a tipped pass. A Jaylen Jefferson touchdown and two-point conversion later and the Mustangs were on the board first.
The Tropics, who have a potent passing offense, scored on the next drive and converted on a three-point play after the touchdown. The Mustangs responded with another score to retake the lead 15-9.
The Mustangs got their second interception of the night as Deointae Jones caught the ball with one hand before returning the ball to the Tropics side of the field. Gillette’s score gave the team an early and efficient 22-9 lead. Topeka added another passing touchdown in the half but the Mustangs were able to add two touchdowns to their score and entered the half up 35-16.
After the game, coach Cedric Walker said the team got too comfortable with their lead coming out of halftime and allowed the Tropics to come back in the game.
The win brought the Mustangs to 5-1 but the win didn’t feel like one to Walker. The defense had key moments — the Mustangs stopped the Tropics from scoring when Topeka had a first and goal from the four-yard line — but blown coverages allowed the Tropics to claw their way back into the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.