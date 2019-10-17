Beal agrees on 2-year, $72 million extension
Bradley Beal has agreed on a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers.
The agreement was confirmed Thursday by Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein. ESPN first reported the details of the extension.
Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.
The Wizards were willing to give Beal a three-year extension that would have been worth about $111 million over three years. Beal went the two-year route and that protects his future options — he could opt out of the deal in the summer of 2022, coinciding with his 10th year in the league.
The 10-year milestone is significant: By having that many years of service, Beal would be eligible to sign a new deal worth in excess of $250 million over the next five seasons.
Joe Maddon returns to Angels as new manager
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Joe Maddon is back under the halo.
Maddon agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager on Wednesday, reuniting the World Series-winning former manager of the Chicago Cubs with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career.
“We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career, he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship.”
The Angels will formally introduce the 65-year-old Maddon at a news conference next week, but he already knows his way around Angel Stadium..
Tennessee Titans switch to Ryan Tannehill at QB
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans will start quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Sunday against the Chargers looking to spark an offense that has scored just a touchdown over the past 10 quarters.
Vrabel said Wednesday this is a move for this week for a team that has lost two straight and four of the past five.
This move benches Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, and Vrabel says controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and other coaches were part of the decision with the Titans (2-4) having scored only 98 points through six games.
Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss in Denver, the first time he had been pulled from a game for poor play and not because of injury.
Now Tannehill will start after being acquired from Miami in March by trade, a move originally made to upgrade Mariota’s backup.
College athletes are graduating at record rate
INDIANAPOLIS — Graduation rates among college athletes continue to hit record highs.
The NCAA’s most recent statistics, released Wednesday, show 89% of all athletes who enrolled in college in 2012 earned degrees, an increase of 1 percentage point over last year’s all-time high. That’s nearly 10 percentage points above the 80% goal the late NCAA President Myles Brand established when the governing body first started calculating this measure in 2002.
“Our students engaged in intercollegiate athletics continue to demonstrate excellence in both athletics and academics,” Georgetown President John DeGioia, the Division I Committee on Academics chairman, said in a statement. “These numbers — nearly 30,000 additional graduates because of the NCAA’s academic policies — show that our work is vital.”
The Football Bowl Subdivision percentage jumped 3 points to 82% — another record. Black football players in the FBS hit 78%, also a 3-point increase.
Players in the Football Championship Subdivision and Division I women’s basketball players maintained their numbers from last year at 79% and 91%, respectively.
And for the first time, every women’s sport finished with a grad rate of at least 90%..
But Division I men’s basketball players saw a 2-point drop to 79% overall while the percentage of black players fell to 79%, a 3-point decline.
Still, NCAA President Mark Emmert applauded the results.
“College athletes continue to meet and exceed the benchmarks set for academic achievement,” Emmert said in a statement. “They have surpassed the original goal by nearly 10 percentage points, a phenomenal achievement that highlights the commitment these students have to succeed in all areas of life.”
Federal stats also show athletes and non-athletes each graduating at rates of 68%, according to federal data.
The two measures differ because the federal rate does not consider whether students earn a degree from a school other than the one in which they first enrolled.
