Cowboys and cowgirls from the Dakotas, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana converged at the Cam-plex East Pavilion for three days of rodeo action this past weekend to compete in the Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association finals.
The multi-day event featured the finals as a sudden death format with the top 12 qualifiers from 11 events going head-to-head in three go-rounds.
With COVID-19 canceling some rodeos early in the season, the NRCA started the bulk of its rodeos around the Fourth of July, with 25 rodeos in participating states leading up to the finals in Gillette. It was the first time the finals have been in Gillette in 10 years, said NRCA President Mike McInerney.
"We had a good crowd Saturday and Friday," he said. "For getting started back in Gillette, I thought it went pretty well. I'm looking forward to coming back next year."
He wasn't the only one thrilled to see the rodeo return to Gillette.
"The cowboys and cowgirls really like the setup (at Cam-plex)," he said. "I thank the town of Gillette and the support they've given us."
To earn a spot at the finals, participants had to be one of the top 12 money-earners throughout the season.
The finals featured local cowboys, including:
- Zack Phillips and Rowdy Cranston of Gillette and Weston Garrett of Wright in bareback riding.
- Natalie Leisinger of Recluse competed in goat tying.
- Phillips also competed in saddle bronc riding, alongside Eric Gewecke, also of Gillette.
- Ryan Harris of Gillette competed as a heeler in team roping with partner Wade Monnens of Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
- Bodey Lawler of Gillette competed in bull riding.
Although it was a different year for the NRCA because of the pandemic and cancellations, McInerney said he was pleased with how everything wrapped up Sunday afternoon.
"(The season) was nothing like it should be, but the season wasn't bad, really," he said.
Results were not available as of press time.
