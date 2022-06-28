Rockpile to celebrate 125-year anniversary of bicycle corps
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will celebrate the Quasquicentennial — or 125-year anniversary — of the 25th Infantry Regiment’s Bicycle Corps’ “Iron Ride” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the museum.
Erick Cedeño is currently re-riding the journey from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis, Missouri, and will share about his “Dignity and Truth: The Buffalo Soldier Project” and his re-tracing of the bicycle journey through the Powder River Basin.
Food trucks will be at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Cedeño will speak at 1 p.m. The event is included as part of regular museum admission costs.
The museum is also inviting locals to send Cedeño back off for the remainder of his ride at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the museum’s front lawn.
Anyone wanting more information can call 307-682-5723.
Locals can get down to some live music downtown
The free concerts downtown will continue this week from 6-9 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and Third Street Plaza.
Sam Platts and the Plainsmen play at Mount Pisgah on Tuesday and Nate Smith and the Caddywhompus Band will play Thursday at Third Street Plaza.
Food vendors will sell different items at each event and Fun on the Go will be available for kids at the concert on Thursday.
National parks watch and talk to be at Big Lost
The Campbell County Public Library staff will come together at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Big Lost Meadery to discuss this month’s Watch and Talk movie.
The movie, “National Parks Adventure,” is narrated by Robert Redford and features off-trail adventures into the outdoors and wilderness. Audiences will see red rock canyons, mountains and parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite throughout. It was created in 2016 and is 43 minutes long.
Anyone interested can watch the movie on their favorite device using Kanopy, the library’s free streaming service.
ERA Real Estate shows customer appreciation with barbecue
ERA Priority Real Estate will host its annual customer appreciation barbecue from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at 600 S. 4J Road.
The real estate staff will provide the food, bounce house and a raffle for prizes that will go toward local non-profits. If people can’t make the barbecue, they can still support the non-profits by buying the raffle tickets from any agent.
Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20. People are able to choose which prize the ticket goes toward. The drawing will be July 1 and people do not need to be present to win.
Keyhole features scavenger hunt and family game night
Keyhole State Park will host a scavenger hunt and family game night on Saturday.
The scavenger hunt begins at 9 a.m. and the game night will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Both events meet at Tatanka Group Shelter.
For the scavenger hunt, families will follow clues and figure out puzzles to find the prize. The game night will include games like giant Jenga and nature bingo.
All children should have an adult with them.
State Farm hosts kickoff to summer car show and barbecue
The State Farm Insurance Agency will hold a free car show and barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 201 E. 3rd St.
The barbecue will include hamburgers and hotdogs and there will be giveaways and prizes also.
The national insurance agency is celebrating 100 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.