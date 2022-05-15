In 2021, concerned citizens in Gillette did their utmost to compel county leadership into protecting local youth from sexual propaganda at the library. At every turn, library director Terri Lesley opposed us, as did 4 out of 5 board members.
In 2021, it was pointed out if leadership at the Campbell County Public Library did not work with citizens to protect children, this could result in funding being pulled. Well, as of 2022, the $42,000 spent on youth activities at the library through the “Penny Power” 1% tax has been revoked.
I want to thank county commissioners for having the courage to do the right thing despite all the controversy. I also want to head off any angry editorials from the left. All that was asked is that materials inappropriate for minors be moved to the general adult selection of the library’s collection, so that they weren’t available for children and teens to incidentally interact with.
Library board members and leadership refused to work with us, and, so it appears, deliberately impeded proper application of library collections policy. When it was revealed the new leader of the American Library Association, which informs CCPL materials acquisition was a self-admitted “marxist lesbian,” the “no agenda” narrative of library leadership evaporated.
Campbell County leadership, thank you for being courageous. Library board members and leadership: You could have fixed this issue last year and kept your funding, but you dug in, and committed to a sort of “power trip” that has been nothing but disastrous for your political movement locally. You need to reign it in.
We want a well-funded library, but not if that funding is used to deliberately pervert our youth. Thank you, county commissioners. And get your act together, library leadership. Perhaps funding will return if you do.
Kevin Bennett
Gillette
