Woman told authorities she planned to shoot co-workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Federal prosecutors have charged a woman who told authorities that she intended to shoot co-workers at the Omaha veterans hospital, starting in the building basement and working her way up.
U.S. District Court records say Tina Hardin, 51, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threats.
The court records say Hardin had been working as a shuttle bus driver at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
According to the records, Hardin, who is black, said she was a victim of racism at the hospital. She also said she wanted to hurt a manager who gave her a bad appraisal and a nurse who’d asked her about weapons Hardin could access.
Indiana
Mom helps with rescue days after giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana woman who had given birth just a few days earlier said her instincts kicked in when she stopped along a highway to help save a driver who was on fire after his tanker truck loaded with jet fuel burst into flames.
Holly McNally, 35, had just left a hospital’s neointensive care unit Thursday afternoon with her mother after they checked in on her son Connor, who was born Monday. They saw the overturned truck and flames along an Interstate 465 bridge that crosses over Interstate 70 on Indianapolis’ far east side.
McNally said she slowed her car down and was stunned to see the 59-year-old driver on fire after he managed to get out of the truck on his own.
“People are videotaping and watching, but no one was going over there. So I told my mom, ‘I’m stopping, I’m going over there,’” McNally said.
McNally, who has three other children ages 8, 11 and 15, said that despite the risk to herself, she knew she had to help.
Louisiana
Man causes crash when God tells him to die
BATON ROUGE — A sanity hearing was delayed for a Louisiana man who told authorities God instructed him to end his life before a fiery crash that killed another driver.
Jordan was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in a 90 mph crash in July 2019 that killed Stephanie Payne, 51. Jordan’s arrest report stated he’d told officers God instructed him to kill himself, so he purposefully accelerated his truck to hit another vehicle.
The hearing for Jack Jordan, 19, was scheduled for Thursday. District Judge Bonnie Jackson agreed to push the court date back to April 23 because one of two doctors tasked with examining Jordan’s sanity asked for more time to complete his evaluation.
Last month, he was deemed competent to stand trial after initially being deemed incompetent.
Maryland
Classes canceled after racist graffiti found
SALISBURY — Officials at a Maryland university canceled classes for a day after graffiti threatening black students with lynching was discovered scrawled in academic buildings.
The messages were found written across a wall and a door in academic buildings on Wednesday at Salisbury University, news outlets reported. The FBI has joined the investigation by university police, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department, the outlets said.
Classes were set to resume Friday.
This is the second recent instance of such graffiti being found on campus. In November, Salisbury University police were called to investigate messages written inside two stairwells that included racial slurs and references to the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed by a gunman at an elementary school.
Police haven’t made any arrests or publicly named a suspect in either case.
Missouri
Three charged after 11-year-old gives birth
ST. CHARLES — Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.
An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. A 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12. All three live in St. Charles.
Police started investigating after the adult male brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11. Charging documents said the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.
The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch. He later explained that he was a relative. He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.
During questioning, the teen told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.
The woman, who was charged Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.
New Mexico
Groups say cattle threatens rare mouse
ALBUQUERQUE — Environmentalists are accusing U.S. land managers of failing to keep livestock and wild horses out of streams and other wetlands in Arizona’s White Mountains, resulting in damage to habitat required by a rare species of mouse found only in the Southwest.
The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tucson says the U.S. Forest Service is violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to maintain fences, round up feral animals and enforce grazing regulations on forest land in southeastern Arizona.
The battle over the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse has been ongoing for years. The mouse was listed as an endangered species in 2014, prompting the Forest Service to fence off streams and watering holes in some national forests to protect habitat thought to be ideal.
Ranchers and others complained that the federal government was trampling private access to public lands by cordoning off riparian areas that are important for livestock and other animals that call the arid region home.
— The Associated Press
