Those who enjoy a leisurely stroll along the extensive pathway at Dalbey Memorial Park will have their routes temporarily cut off as there is now nothing where the the bridge spanning Fishing Lake once was. Carr Coatings of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, removed the bridge last week with the help of Black Hawk Crane of Gillette to pull the bridge and send it to Carr Coatings' shop for maintenance work. The bridge will receive new planks and a fresh coat of paint. Those who frequent the park will not have a long wait as the bridge will be reinstalled May 19.
Hanging out at the park
Mike Moore
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Terry Quinn to take over as principal at Thunder Basin High
- CCH begins first phase of recovery of operations
- City proposes shrinking 2020-21 capital projects budget $6.5M
- Rec Center to reopen Wednesday, with some restrictions
- Man pleads guilty in case involving fentanyl at jail
- American Legion baseball begins practice Monday
- Hands-on Gillette College programs adapt to remote learning
- American Legion gets back on the field
Most Popular
Articles
- Bar owner ticketed for allowing drinking on-site
- Starlink satellites can been from almost anywhere, including Gillette
- One dead, six hospitalized after head-on crash
- Doors have re-opened for some Gillette businesses
- Lightning strikes house Thursday night
- Rec Center set to reopen Wednesday morning
- Weak market, COVID-19 make for grim Q1 report for Peabody
- Prison ordered after 20-year-old walked away from VOA
- High school graduations will be June 12 and 13
- State campgrounds to reopen to Wyoming residents only May 15
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her terms (2)
- Protesters demand Gordon reopen Wyoming (2)
- City, please allow chickens, compost (2)
- Campbell County schools won't reopen this school year, graduations pushed back (1)
- Americans must consider economic impacts (1)
- Search is on for missing Gillette teen (1)
- Father, son recall bouts with COVID-19 and recovery (1)
- Physical therapy businesses deal with challenges of COVID-19 outbreak (1)
- Les W. Davis (1)
- Residents ask commissioners to 'open things up' again (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.