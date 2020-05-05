Bridge work
Dallas Wricks of Carr Coatings prepares the bridge spanning the Fishing Lake at Dalbey Memorial Park to be cut into two sections before being lifted out and transported to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, for maintenance work last week. It will be reinstalled May 19.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

Those who enjoy a leisurely stroll along the extensive pathway at Dalbey Memorial Park will have their routes temporarily cut off as there is now nothing where the the bridge spanning Fishing Lake once was. Carr Coatings of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, removed the bridge last week with the help of Black Hawk Crane of Gillette to pull the bridge and send it to Carr Coatings' shop for maintenance work. The bridge will receive new planks and a fresh coat of paint. Those who frequent the park will not have a long wait as the bridge will be reinstalled May 19.

