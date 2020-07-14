Workout routines from the top trainers around the world have been available to stream into your home for years.
Streaming workouts gained in popularity after Americans were ordered to stay at home, and even though gyms are beginning to open around the country, some people are still worried about going to the gym.
Here are a few workout streams to check out if you aren’t quite ready to go back to the gym.
Full-body workouts
The Become Project by Bethany C. Meyers:
Tracy Anderson:
The Sculpt Society:
Yoga workouts
Glo:
Yogis Anonymous: https://yogisanonymous.com
Bulldog:
Pilates and barre
barre3:
Pilatesology:
KICHGO:
Equipment workouts
The Mirror:
Peloton:
