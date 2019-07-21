It is often advised to store both prescription and over-the-counter drugs “at room temperature,” but what does that mean when the temperature soars?
Depending on where you live, air conditioning and other factors, room temperature varies. The sweet spot for storing medicines at room temperature is between 68 and 77 degrees, said pharmacist Julia Chisholm, manager of ambulatory pharmacy operations at University of Missouri Health Care. Certain “excursions” within the room temperature range permit for 59 to 86 degrees for some medications, she said.
It’s not just the heat that affects medicine’s safety and efficacy; humidity matters, too.
“Humidity is just as bad as heat. Medicine should be stored in a cool, dark, dry, low-humidity environment,” Chisholm said.
That means the medicine cabinet in the bathroom is often not the best place. A better place would be a drawer away from direct sunlight, which can also affect a medicine’s potency, she said.
Some medications are less affected by heat than others. For example, it’s acceptable to carry a package of ibuprofen in your pocket during a long hike, because it’s not as potent, Chisholm said.
Other medications are more susceptible to degradation such as nitroglycerin tablets, which are placed under the tongue to dissolve and are used to treat chest pains or heart attacks.
“At high temperatures they can lose up to 75% of their potency,” Chisholm said.
Medications that are under pressure such as asthma inhalers can explode at temperatures over 120 degrees, Chisholm said. At temperatures higher than room temperature, inhalers may deliver less medicine.
Need medication on the go? “Never store in a car, trunk or the glove box,” Chisholm said. Instead keep it with you in a handbag, she said.
When traveling by plane, keep medication in your carry-on.
“Also, bring only enough that you will need,” Chisholm said. Not only is that more convenient, you won’t be subjecting unused medications to fluctuations in temperature, she said.
Instead of tossing medication into any old container, ask your pharmacist for an empty bottle with a duplicate label. Airport security officers don’t like seeing plastic bags filled with unknown pills and tablets, Chisholm said.
For medications that need to be refrigerated or frozen, store as you would normally even when traveling, Chisholm said. Use a cooler with either a refrigerated gel pack or a freezer pack — but add a layer of protection. For example, put refrigerated medication in a plastic bag closed with a pocket of air next to a frozen gel pack.
If you are unsure whether medication has been harmed by heat, light or humidity, make a visual inspection. If medication is discolored, if the coating is smeared or the marking illegible, if it has melted or liquid just doesn’t look right, toss it out as soon as possible and replace as soon as you can, Chisholm said.
Ask your pharmacist to help you work with your insurance company to replace lost or damaged medications, which can often be done for free, Chisholm said.
When buying medication by mail, request overnight shipping instead of two- or three-day delivery, Chisholm said. Asking for a signed delivery will also help assure medication has maintained its correct temperature, she said.
Any questions? Consult your local pharmacist.
