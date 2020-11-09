Local attorney picked to lead drug court
A local attorney has been selected to lead the Campbell County Adult Felony Treatment Court.
Ryan McGrath of the law firm of Horning, Horning & McGrath will replace Circuit Judge Paul Phillips as the magistrate for the Felony Treatment Court. He’d already been approved by the Adult Treatment Courts board, and the commissioners unanimously approved the selection this week.
This summer, Phillips announced his intention to step down from the position to focus more on Circuit Court. He’s been there for 10 years, taking over for John Perry in 2010 when Perry was appointed to the District Court.
“I’ve got some big shoes there to fill,” McGrath said. “They’re pretty good judges and just great people.”
McGrath, who also serves on the Adult Treatment Courts board, said he applied for the position because he saw it as a way to serve the community.
McGrath was born and raised in Spearfish, South Dakota, and moved to Gillette in 2008.
Chad Beeman, program coordinator for the treatment courts, said the board received three applicants for the position. Of those three, McGrath was the only one who had experience with the program.
“He was more familiar with the process and kind of what treatment court’s all about,” Beeman said.
The board unanimously voted for McGrath.
Now that the commissioners have approved McGrath, Beeman and the treatment courts board will work on a transition plan to work McGrath into the position.
McGrath will have to undergo some training specific for the magistrate role, and he also will sit in with Phillips during treatment court hearings to see how he runs things.
“I think being on the board has helped me at least be as prepared as I can,” he said. “I still have a decent learning curve.”
McGrath said he hopes to imitate Phillips’ approach to the program as a leader who is both strict and fair. The program has had a success rate of more than 90% and he hopes to keep that going.
As a board member, he’s seen “how big of a change it can make in these participants’ lives,” and McGrath said he’s excited to be more directly involved in that.
City Council reverts to online meetings
The Gillette City Council will be going back to Zoom meetings at least for the foreseeable future as the city and Campbell County continue to deal with surging cases of COVID-19.
The City Council will go back to the online format starting with its Nov. 17 meeting. There is no work session scheduled next week.
The city went from in-person meetings to Zoom in mid-March following President Donald Trump and Gov. Mark Gordon declaring national and state emergencies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city resumed in-person meetings in May.
Councilman Tim Carsrud asked the council during Tuesday’s dinner premeeting if the council would be willing to go back to hosting meetings online “until things slow down” concerning the spread of the virus in Campbell County.
“I personally don’t want to get it,” he said. “I have a new granddaughter I don’t want to be quarantined from.”
Councilman Bruce Brown, Billy Montgomery, Gregory Schreurs, Carsrud and Mayor Louise Carter-King said they were OK with going back to online meetings.
Two city council members, Nathan McLeland and Laura Chapman, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting because they are in quarantine at home waiting for test results, Carter-King said.
Aside from the council members, the city has seen an uptick in employees being quarantined as well. It has 272 total city employees and of that about 28%, or 76 people, have tested positive for COVID-19 or have at least been in contact with someone who did and are in quarantine, City Administrator Pat Davidson said.
The city had 13 employees test positive for the novel coronavirus in October and that number is likely to go up in November, he said.
Airport applying for $2 million FAA grant
The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is applying for a $2 million Federal Aviation Administration grant to help pay for the construction of a new general aviation terminal.
The total cost of the project is about $2.1 million and will include $80,000 from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and $53,334 from the airport’s passenger facility charge account.
The general aviation terminal is separate from the main terminal, which is used for commercial flights.
Airport Director Jay Lundell said airports statewide have reported an increase in general aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport is no exception. Its hangars are pretty full, with only two or three openings out of 34, Lundell said.
The general aviation building, where the fixed-base operator is located, was built in 1978, and its age is showing.
The building is in need of a lot of repairs, including a new roof. Lundell said that if an issue with the building’s integrity was found during the replacement of the roof, the whole building would have to be brought up to code. It could cost about $1.5 million, and the FAA will not help pay for it.
The airport will budget for the project in fiscal year 2021-2022. The account that it plans to pull from for the local match has about $180,000.
The commissioners support the grant application.
“That building has very obviously lived its life, and it needs to be replaced,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad. “It doesn’t show a very professional atmosphere to the people that come in there.”
When completed, the new building will be about 5,000 square feet and include a pilot’s lounge, restrooms, offices and conference rooms. New utility lines will be provided to the building and a new parking lot, access road and sidewalks.
City plans Madison maintenance work
The city of Gillette is looking to be proactive with concerns to the life of its Madison transmission lines.
The pipelines are currently in good condition and functional, but the project will minimize the corrosion of the pipelines and extend their useful life, City Senior Engineer Levi Jensen said.
The city accepted a $202,650 bid from Rustnot Corrosion Control Services of Boise, Idaho, to perform cathodic protection system testing. The money will come out of the city’s capital facilities tax fund.
“Cathodic protection is achieved by applying an electrical current to the pipelines to force corrosion of a sacrificial metal (anode), rather than pipelines,” Jensen said. “The system requires the pipelines to have electrical continuity from end to end, a series of rectifiers and deep ground anode beds, and a network of test stations to monitor the system.”
Over the past 15 years, the Madison formation’s 30-inch pipelines and its associated cathodic protection system have undergone repairs and improvement projects.
In 2010 and 2011, a construction project was completed to rehabilitate corroded sections of the original 30-inch Madison transmission line and to install joint bonds to ensure that the pipeline has electrical continuity. Due to time constraints and critical water demands before the new redundant 42-inch transmission line was put into service, a section of the pipeline couldn’t be completed in that construction contract, Jensen said.
The new project will evaluate the condition of that section of pipe and determine the best method to repair it. Additionally, test stations have been lost or destroyed over the years and this project will attempt to locate and repair as many as possible.
The various phases of the Gillette Madison Pipeline Project that installed the new 42-inch transmission line also included cross bonds between the 42-inch and 30-inch pipelines, he said.
Gillette sees record stretch of warmth
It’s not just cases of COVID-19 that are rising in Gillette.
This week, temperatures have been unusually high for early November.
Gillette set a new daily high temperature record on Election Day, Nov. 3, when it reached 75 degrees and according to the National Weather Service archives.
Then the city set another record Thursday when it reached 74 degrees, according to the same archives.
After rising above 70 degrees on Thursday, this stretch of warm weather became the first time in November that the temperature has been at least 70 degrees in Gillette for four days in a row, said Shane Eagan, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
“There have been a handful of three consecutive days of 70 degrees but not four straight,” Eagan said Thursday.
With a high of 71 Friday and 73 on Saturday, that streak may extend to five or six days.
Coincidentally, the most recent stretch of nice weather similar to this occurred during the week of the 2016 general election, Eagan confirmed.
Gillette’s most recent unseasonably warm temperatures appear to be in the rear-view mirror as cooler weather returns to the region, which initially began yesterday just before the start of the new week.
Bitter cold temperatures experienced a few weeks earlier gave way to much warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s last week. Sunday was much different, however, because of a sudden drastic drop in temperatures, bringing high temperatures from the the lower 70s down to the upper 30s.
Cold air will continue to dominate the region at least through Thursday, with the highest temperature expected to come Tuesday, where it could get up to 39 degrees.
Monday is expected to see a high of 27 and low of 20 with mostly sunny skies, with sunshine extending through Tuesday. Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow, as the high is expected to be around 34 during the daytime hours with a 20 percent chance of snow. Light snow could continue into the early evening, with a low of 16 expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday will bring back sunny skies, but temperatures will remain in the upper 30s with a low of 23 overnight.
Habitat for Humanity starts pledge drive
Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity is launching a new fundraiser with all proceeds going toward building its next Habitat home in Gillette.
The group is an affiliate of the national Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organization that partners with people and families in need to build simple, affordable housing.
Campbell County Builds is a pledge drive that will enable local donors to choose how they would like to directly fund a 2021 new home by choosing an amount that equals a specific cost for construction materials.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is uncertain whether or not a large fundraiser will be possible, so the organization is trying out a new way to raise money, said Brenda Kirk, Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity executive director.
Applications are due Feb. 1. Once the applications are submitted, a selection committee will interview applicants. They will be evaluated based on three criteria: level of need, willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity and ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.
Kirk hopes a family will be selected by April, at which point home construction process can begin.
Once selected, homeowners are required to put at least 200 hours of sweat equity into their home. Of that, 100 hours go toward helping build the home and the rest of the time is spent volunteering on other tasks, events and projects, serving as an ambassador for the organization in the community and completing educational requirements in financial literacy and home ownership.
The last home Energy Capital Habitat for Humanity built began in 2014 and was completed in 2016.
