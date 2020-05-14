Roughriders shoot for May 22-25 to begin
The Gillette Post 42 Roughriders program plans to host its 13th annual Spring Classic Wood Bat Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium from May 22-25, but there will be no fans allowed.
He said the program is waiting on an update from Gov. Mark Gordon on what will be allowed in terms of hosting sports events as he modifies his public health orders, which expired Friday.
“If everything goes to what the governor’s saying. ... there will be no fans,” Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “(We are)Just kind of waiting to see at this point if it’s even going to happen, so really trying not to get too far ahead here.”
They won’t be able to have fans because the players, coaches, trainers, officials and other necessary staff will make up much of the 25-person limit, Perleberg said.
However, radio and other media will be allowed in the stadium to provide updates and coverage of the games.
Non-resident fishing licenses now being sold
Out-of-state anglers looking to throw a line into one of the legendary blue ribbon Cowboy State streams are in luck.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is selling nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses again after temporarily suspending the sale of the short-term licenses April 15, according to a press release.
Licenses and conservation stamps can be bought online and saved to a smartphone. They also can be bought at regional offices and license selling agents.
All boats coming into Wyoming through Nov. 30 need to be inspected by an authorized inspector before launching on a body of water in Wyoming, the press release states.
Coal Country Gravel Grinder still a go
The fourth annual Coal Country Gravel Grinder is navigating some obstacles as the date gets closer for the long-distance gravel cycling race.
Gillette city administrators told event founder David Bauer to plan as usual but be prepared for the potential for COVID-19 restrictions “popping up,” Bauer wrote in a text message.
The event, which is scheduled for June 27, also needs volunteers to run two aid stations, Bauer said. If Energy Addicts, the organization that runs the race, can’t find volunteers for the aid stations by June 1, it will cancel the event.
Registration for the Gravel Grinder is closed and if Energy Addicts has to cancel, the cyclists who have signed up will be refunded, according to the group’s Facebook page.
The event consists of three long-distance gravel races. The shortest is 25 miles. Then there is a 55-mile race, and the longest is 135 miles. It also includes a festival in downtown Gillette.
Gillette softball submits variance for tournament
The Gillette Girls Fastpitch Association softball league has submitted a variance request to get the OK to host its Battle of the High Plains tournament. Campbell County Public Health has approved it, but Wyoming Department of Public Health is still reviewing the variance.
Association president Jim West said the tournament is scheduled for May 23-25, and would be played at the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Bicentennial Park in Gillette.
“If we can’t get an approval to host it this week, we’re going to cancel,” West said. “But if we get an OK this week to run it, then I’ll advertise like crazy.”
West said there were 22 teams from various age groups signed up as of Monday. It’s been hard to get teams to commit because it is still unknown if the tournament will be allowed. He said registration will be allowed until a couple of days before the tournament.
Teams from surrounding states have reached out about the Gillette event because there aren’t many softball tournaments still planned, West said.
