- S From the Dec. 30, 1997 News Record:
“Commercial corridors” along Boxelder Road, Garner Lake Road, Southern Drive, Highway 59 and Union chapel Road are suggested by city and county planning departments in an update to the area’s land use plan. Until now, many of those areas have been designated for low- or medium-density housing. In all, planners want to make 23 changes to the land-use map, which is a guide they use in determining how the area will grow. Most of the changes are corrections to the existing map, which was made in 1994. But nine other suggestions could change future use. The city and county planning commissioners want to hear what people think of the changes. They have scheduled a public hearing for 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Council Chambers at City Hall.
