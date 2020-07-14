Eating healthfully on a budget can be a challenge, but choosing nutrient-rich foods will give you more bang for the buck.
Stop counting calories and be sure every calorie counts, said Adam Drewnowski, professor of epidemiology and director of the nutritional sciences program at the University of Washington.
“Nutrient-rich foods are those that have more nutrients than calories. There are the ‘right’ calories, where each calorie is packed with nutrients. Nutrient density of these foods is not diluted out by excess added sugar, added fat or salt,” he said.
Plenty of cheap and nutrient-packed options exist, from broccoli to bagged spinach, brown rice to canned beans, apples to cottage cheese.
Filling up on foods that have a high nutrient content for the number of calories they contain can help cut grocery costs without sacrificing nutrition.
Topping the cheap-but-nutrient-rich charts are sweet potatoes, carrots, broccoli, white potatoes, beans, dairy, bananas, oranges and juice, Drewnowski said.
A healthy diet is mostly composed of nutrient-rich foods, but there is room to enjoy some discretionary calories, Drewnowski said. Nutrient-rich foods can also help lower the risk of obesity and diet-related chronic disease.
“Optimal nutrition benefits improved physical and mental health as well as productivity,” he said.
Buying nutrient-rich foods is smart shopping whether you’re concentrating on a spending limit or getting the maximum calories for the money in order not to go hungry.
“The cheapest sources of calories — such as sugar, cooking oil and flour — are not always the best sources of high-quality protein, vitamins or minerals. The calculation of nutrients per penny is more complex but can be done,” Drewnowski said. “If you want vitamin C, go for orange juice. If you want calcium, it has to be dairy and beans for the fiber.”
