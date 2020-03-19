Monaco GP, 2 more F1 races postponed
PARIS — The Monaco Grand Prix was among three more Formula One races to be postponed on Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dutch and Spanish GPs, scheduled for earlier in May, were also called off by governing body FIA.
The first seven races of the season have now been postponed, with organizers saying they will only begin the 2020 championship “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Regarding the latest postponements, Formula One and the FIA said they were taking these decisions “in order to ensure the health and safety of the traveling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”
The season-opening Australian GP in Melbourne was called off only hours before it was due to start last Friday. The Bahrain GP, scheduled to start on Friday without fans, and the inaugural Vietnam GP on April 5 were then quickly called off. The Chinese GP in Shanghai on April 19 was postponed in February.
The Dutch GP was scheduled to be held on May 3 at the Zandvoort track outside Amsterdam. The Spanish GP was to follow on May 10, with the Monaco race on May 24.
The next race on the calendar is in Azerbaijan on June 7.
The mid-season break has been moved from August to March and April and extended from 14 to 21 consecutive days. Teams can choose their 21-day period for ceasing activities. That will allow more flexibility in re-arranging races.
Chris Harris Jr. signs with LA Chargers
Chris Harris Jr. is remaining in the AFC West after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because deals can not be announced until the completion of a physical. ESPN was the first to report Harris Jr.’s move.
Harris Jr. has spent the past nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and made four Pro Bowl appearances. He built his reputation as one of the top slot corners in the league, but played exclusively on the outside last season.
Harris Jr. joins a Chargers secondary that includes cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King and safety Derwin James.
Seahawks reunite with linebacker Bruce Irvin
The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with an old friend, bringing back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. NFL Network first reported the reunion.
Irvin will be a boost to Seattle’s pass rush that needed attention. He had a career-high 8½ sacks and 16 quarterback hits last season in just 13 games during his one year with Carolina. Both those totals would have led Seattle. He also made stops with Oakland and Atlanta after leaving Seattle following the 2015 season.
Irvin, 32, was a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012.
Eagles trade for Detroit cornerback Darius Slay
The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout defensive back’s seven-year stint in Detroit.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade Thursday and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.
Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit’s mandatory minicamp. He ended up r eporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod.
Still, if there were any doubts about Slay’s wishes for the future, they seemed to be dispelled Wednesday night after ESPN reported that Detroit had reached an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant. Slay tweeted that he wanted out.
“Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!!” the tweet said.
