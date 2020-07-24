Summer 2020 may be remembered as the summer of protests in Gillette after Thursday saw two more demonstrations downtown.
The latest protests weren’t about the mayor or City Council this time. They targeted a sentencing in District Court handed down by a judge in a recent case that dealt with sexual abuse of a minor.
Jordan Engdahl sat atop her Chevy van in front of the Campbell County Courthouse with a sign so the passing drivers could see it: “Welcome to Wyoming where pedophiles don’t get plea deals.”
She was calling for District Judge John R. Perry to resign because “he’s light on the things he shouldn’t be (light on).”
Her protest and sign were in reference to the case of Charles V. Churchill, 64, who pleaded no contest in June to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery in a deal with prosecutors.
Perry sentenced Churchill to a year in jail on both counts, but suspended them in favor of one year of unsupervised probation, to be served consecutively. Charges had been amended from four felony counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and a misdemeanor county of invading privacy.
Churchill was accused of touching a young girl inappropriately over the course of more than a year. He also was accused of looking at the girl while she was in the shower, according to court documents. The girl wrote a letter to her friend about it, which her mother found and called police.
“I feel like we see a lot everywhere on social media and the news about kids being assaulted and everybody likes to be like, ‘That’s wrong; that’s not OK,’ but I figured it’s better than to just sit behind my computer and say that it’s not OK to actually come out and actually demand that something change,” Engdahl said. “The fact that he just got a slap on the wrist for this sets a precedent for every other case that comes through Campbell County.”
“The kids he did this to will never get justice because of the way (the judge) chose to sentence this guy, and so I think one way to see that would be to see him resign," Engdahl said.
In a written statement, Perry said the reduced charges were the product of a plea agreement that had the OK from the victim. Those amended charges were filed June 2, the morning of the hearing.
"At the outset, the prosecutor represented to the court that the agreement made with the defendant was with the knowledge and consent of the victim," he wrote.
He quoted the transcript of the proceedings:
"THE COURT: Have you fully discussed this with the victim, the victim's family? Does this have their approval?
[PROSECUTOR]: Your Honor, I would not have done this but for talking to the victim."
It was addressed a second time later in the session.
"THE COURT: Again, just so the record will be clear, are you confident that you have gone forward with this arrangement with consent of the victims.
[PROSECUTOR]: Yes, Your Honor," according to the transcript.
"Having made the record that such was, in fact, the case the court accepted the agreement," Perry wrote. "In this case, absent the approval of the victims, the court would have rejected the agreement."
Though Engdahl had used social media to spread the word about her protest and found many online supporters, she protested alone during the middle of the day. Engdahl said recent protests for other issues in Gillette shaped her expectations for the level of support she’d receive.
“I will definitely judge the community based on how this turns out, because I had a lot more behind a computer, which is easy to do,” she said.
A second demonstration Thursday evening drew about 10 others.
They also had signs decrying pedophilia in general and Perry for accepting the deal, and occasionally they had an opportunity to tell a passerby why they were protesting.
Jonathan Fishbeck said the plea deal represented a normalization of sexual predation, and as the father of a young girl he felt a need to speak out.
“I hope they, the court system, see that it’s wrong,” Fishbeck said. “I don’t want to say just the judge, but the judge has the final say.”
He said he hoped the protest could help influence sentencing decisions related to sexual offenses.
Another goal of some protesters was to stand in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse, especially children. Macey Engdahl, who is married to Jordan, joined her wife for the afternoon protest.
“Getting the word out there that this does happen and not everyone is alone,” Macey said when asked what she wanted people to take away from the protest. “For the justice system, don’t just let people get away with it.
"Actually do something about it and make them pay for it.”
Campbell County Attorney Ron Wirthwein didn't responded to requests for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.