Many words are needed to describe what the past year has been like for Robert and Janelle Pfeil, starting with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February that turned their lives in Gillette and their interests overseas upside down.
But one word perhaps sums it up better than any.
“Chaos,” Robert said with a laugh.
Janelle, 40, is the executive director of the nonprofit Host Orphans Worldwide which has organized families in Gillette and elsewhere to host Ukrainian orphans, setting them up for potential adoptions.
The Pfeils have 13 children, including six they adopted from Ukraine in recent years. With the start of the war came an end to hosting and adoptions, due to Ukrainian law. From both overseas and remotely from Gillette, Robert and Janelle have navigated that international chaos with the hopes of still connecting potential hosts in Gillette and the United States with children from Ukraine.
“You would never expect that trying to help and trying to work with kids would lead to the level of politics it has,” Robert said.
When the war broke in February, Robert, 44, traveled to the outside of the Ukrainian border where he was stationed for about a month in Poland and wherever else he could connect with orphans-turned-refugees fleeing the war in their homeland.
The early stages of the war did not grant much clarity to anyone involved. Questions lingered of how long it would persist, how much it could escalate and how much damage would be done.
“We got to Poland about the same way everybody else did,” Robert said. “There were a lot of people responding, wanting to help, but having no idea where to start.”
It took about a week to get his bearings amid the developing humanitarian crisis. But through those early days and weeks, he found a role as a liaison of sorts, communicating with adoption facilitators inside the country who could inform him of where on the outside to meet children from orphanages their organization had connections with.
Janelle made her first trip to Europe after the conflict broke out toward late March and early April, when she went to help at a camp in Italy. She made another trip to Poland in June.
The Pfeils met groups at camps in Poland, Romania and Italy, offering to help however they could. In the process, they maintained and gained connections to advance their cause of completing adoptions to get kids out of Ukraine and into U.S. homes.
There were many adoptions and hosting plans in the process when the war broke out, including several children the Pfeils remain in the process of trying to adopt.
“Now it’s 200 kids that are on our list,” Janelle said. “There were 300 kids that are in the adoption process, right now, there’s 200 kids that we’re trying to get here for respite care until the war is over.”
In October, she and Robert traveled to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, to meet with officials with the hopes of getting respite care approved for those hundreds of children that would be affected within their organization alone.
And they continue trying to untangle the political mess from Gillette.
“It’s moving in the right direction, just very slowly,” Janelle said.
