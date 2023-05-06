BASEBALL
Roughriders go 2-1 in three-game road trip
The Gillette Roughriders continued their road stretch with two wins and a loss on Monday and Wednesday.
Gillette won both games against Sturgis on Monday and lost a game against Rapid City on Wednesday.
Sturgis
The Gillette Roughriders earned their third and fourth wins over Sturgis on Monday with 9-6 and 11-1 wins on the road.
The Roughriders started strong on the bases with a three-run first inning, two runs coming in from Mason Drube’s double. Drube ran home for the third run before the final two outs of the inning.
Sturgis regrouped in the second inning, scoring three runs to tie the game. Sturgis scored twice from an error and earned the third run from a single.
Gillette answered with a run in the third and another three-run inning in the fourth. A triple from Riley Schilling brought three batters home to bring the score halfway through the fourth to 7-3.
Sturgis again scored from an error in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t create offensive momentum. The team did score two runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough. Gillette added runs in the sixth and seventh to bring the score to 9-6.
In game two, the Roughriders had an even better night at the bat. Gillette scored four runs in both the first and third innings and brought home a run in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Seven Roughriders earned a hit during the game. Schilling and Keyton Kilian led the team with three RBI. Drube was the only Roughrider to finish with multiple hits in the game.
Rapid City
The Gillette Roughriders took their second loss of the season on Wednesday in a 9-2 loss to Rapid City Hardhats.
Unlike in previous games, the Roughriders had a slow start offensively. Drube’s triple in the first did bring a run home but it was the only run for the Roughriders until the seventh inning.
Rapid City didn’t light up an inning but consistently added runs throughout the game. In the bottom of the second, the Hardhats score two runs and added a single run in the next three consecutive innings. The game became out of reach when Rapid City added two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
The Roughriders had one of their sloppiest games defensively, allowing seven errors in the game.
SOCCER
Camel boys come up scoreless against Sheridan at home, lose 5-0
Campbell County High School’s boys soccer team (2-9-2) couldn’t pull off the upset at home as the Camels lost 5-0 to Sheridan High School.
The Broncs (9-2-2) are riding high after beating Cheyenne Central last Friday. The Camels were able to hold off the Broncs’ attack for the first 20 minutes of the game.
With 17 minutes left in the first half, Sheridan found its offensive rhythm. The Broncs scored four goals in 13 minutes including three in three minutes.
“I don’t know what you would call that,” coach Chris McMackin said of the Sheridan scoring outburst. “We just fell apart, and when you’re down four to nil at half, it’s hard to stay positive.”
Campbell County allowed only one more goal through the rest of the game — a second half goal from Dane Steel — but with the team facing a 4-0 deficit, the Camels couldn’t pull together to fight back.
Sheridan is a potential matchup for the Camels in the regional tournament next weekend. The team’s defense outside of the 15 or so minutes at the end of the first half was impressive. McMackin said the Broncs are a tough matchup for the Camels, so to hold them to one goal outside of those 15 minutes is a positive.
However to gain an advantage in a rematch, the Camels are going to need to play a complete game, something McMackin said the team has struggled to do this season.
Camel girls defeat Sheridan 3-1 on the road on Tuesday
Campbell County High School defeated Sheridan for the second time this season, winning 3-1 on the road on Tuesday.
Since the opening of Thunder Basin, the Camels had struggled against the Broncs. The Camels hadn’t won a game against them since Campbell County split and had lost in the state tournament to Sheridan three straight years.
The Camels took it to the Broncs on the road on Tuesday. The three goals scored are slightly above average for the team. The first goal came from a corner kick by Brooklynn Noble to Ainsley Hokanson who scored the goal with a header.
Noble continued to dominate, scoring both the second and third goals of the game. Noble took the ball down the center of the field for her first goal and scored on a free kick for the third goal.
GOLF
Camels golf turns out top performances in early-week invites
Campbell County High School had two early-week golf meets and finished with a first-place team finish and first-place individual finish.
Devils Tower Invite
On Monday, Camels golfers competed in the Devils Tower Invite and the boys team took first. Sophomore Cade Peterson led the way for the Camels with a score of 77, the second-best score among boys.
Sophomore Jackson Evans and junior Drew Gemar tied with a score of 80. Connor King and Jackson Laakso finished with an 86 and a 90, respectively.
On the girls side, the team finished fourth of five teams. Freshmen Gabby Given and Kodi Wood tied at 99. Senior Renaya Osborne shot 122.
Casper Invite
The Camels teams flipped on Tuesday with their scores. Senior Myah Hammerquist finished the course with a personal record of 76. She was the only Camel to compete.
For the boys, Peyton Wasson led the team with a score of 75. Dawson Reed (80) and Kyler Clauston (87) were second and third on the team. The fourth and final golfer, Lane Hladky, finished at 103.
Bolts golf takes over on Monday invite, plays depth in Tuesday invite
Thunder Basin High School took first among boys in one of the team’s two golf meets on Monday and Tuesday.
Devils Tower Invite
The first invite featured a Bolt taking the honor of having the best individual finish of the day. Junior Bodie Williams finished at 68, the only golfer to finish under 70 strokes. Williams has had two first-place performances in his last two golf invites.
The boys team took second overall while the girls took first. Senior Hailey Westbrook placed second overall with a score of 84. Alyssa Harcharik finished in 88 strokes and Sage Edwards finished at 90. Bolts took up seventh, eighth and ninth among girls as Patience Wood finished at 94, Emily Fox finished at 95 and junior Grace Fox scored a 99.
For the boys, senior Brecken Edwards finished eighth with 89 strokes and Landon Wyatt came ninth with 90 strokes. Senior Gavin Pehringer finished in 94 strokes and senior Carter Bybee had 115 strokes.
Casper Invite
The Bolts took three boys and two girls to Casper for a Tuesday invite.
The boys finished right around each other with junior Josh Klassen finishing at 101 strokes and Jaiden Mahoney finishing with 103 and Kyle McAmis having 104 strokes.
Tayvia Shackelford finished the course in 107 strokes and Jenna Fox scored 118.
