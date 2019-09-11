Cross-country
Twin Spruce runners compete in Spearfish 3K
The Twin Spruce 7th and 8th grade girls cross-country runners won the middle school 3K race in Spearfish on Friday. There were eight scoring teams.
Avery DeWine, an eighth grader, led the group with a second place time of 11 minutes, 35.95 seconds. The second fastest runner for Twin Spruce was Jayden Haugen, who came in seventh with a time of 12:44:48.
The boys finished eighth out of 12 teams. Seventh grader Deacon Cain came in 25th place with a time of 12:23.98 to lead the Twin Spruce boys.
In the first race of the season in Buffalo on Aug. 30, the girls finished first of four teams, and the boys placed fourth out of five teams.
Sage Valley cross country boys, girls both place 2nd
The boys and girls seventh and eighth grade cross-country teams finished in second place out of eight girls teams and 12 boys teams at the Spearfish 3K on Friday.
The girls team was led by Vinae Stillman, who finished eighth with a time of 12:53.79, and Meghan Doherty, who finished 17th with a time of 13:12.09.
For the boys, Bradley Ekstrom led Sage Valley with a time of 11:48.85 for 13th. Spencer Erickson took 19th with a time of 12:06.36.
Football
Sage Valley Eagles A team blanks Twin Spruce Warriors
The Sage Valley Eagles A team took a 38-0 victory over the Twin Spruce Warriors on Tuesday, Sept. 3, opening both of their seasons at Sage Valley Middle School.
The Eagles had a 32-0 lead at halftime before the Warriors were able to hold their cross-town rivals to six points in the second half.
Sage Valley’s Alonso Aguilar, PJ Hatzenbuhler and Aiden Petersen all scored touchdowns.
Aiden Dorr led Twin Spruce with 42 yards rushing and Levi Palmer led on defense with eight tackles.
In the B team game, the Eagles took a 25-6 victory that ended early because of darkness.
— News Record Staff
