Tim Duncan returns to Spurs as assistant coach
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, the Spurs’ all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio’s NBA championship teams — officially returned to the franchise Monday. The Spurs, per their usual style, made the announcement in a very understated way, not even putting Duncan’s name in the headline of the news release.
“It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in the release.
Duncan didn’t even get top billing in the announcement. That went to Will Hardy, who will be taking on an expanded role as one of the Spurs’ assistant coaches. Hardy has been with the Spurs since 2010, working his way up from the video room at first.
“Will Hardy is a talented, young basketball mind who has earned a great deal of respect from everyone in the organization thanks to his knowledge, spirit and personality,” Popovich said.
The entirety of the Spurs’ description of Duncan in the release was this: “Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016.” No mention of his rings, his 15 All-Star nods, his three NBA Finals MVP awards, his two NBA MVP awards or anything else.
Ronaldo won’t face rape charge in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, a top prosecutor said Monday.
A new investigation by Las Vegas police failed to show that Kathryn Mayorga’s claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.
“Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming,” Wolfson said in a statement.
The decision represented a victory on one of two legal tracks tied to the 2009 allegation against one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports.
In a lawsuit still pending in federal court, Mayorga alleges that she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000. Her lawyers want to void the deal and collect at least $200,000 more from Ronaldo.
Ronaldo’s attorneys have acknowledged that the soccer star and Mayorga had consensual sex in June 2009, but they denied it was rape. Attorney Peter Christiansen was traveling Monday and wasn’t immediately available to comment.
Attorneys for Mayorga, a former model and schoolteacher, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.
UFC’s Jones disputes strip club assault claim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club.
Denise White, a representative for Jones, said in a statement Monday that he is confident he will be cleared of the “baseless claim.”
According to White, the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque news outlets.
Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit.
Court records show a bench warrant was issued for Jones when he never attended a bond arraignment last month.
White says Jones has since paid the bond and the warrant was lifted.
Jones is coming off of a 15-month suspension last year for doping.
He plans to fight in December.
Ledecky withdraws from 2 events at worlds due to illness
GWANGJU, South Korea — Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 200-meter freestyle preliminaries and the 1,500-meter final Tuesday at the world swimming championships because of illness.
Her coach Greg Meehan said doctors were assessing Ledecky, but had no official diagnosis.
“She woke up this morning and she’s not feeling well at all,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we see her racing again this week.”
The eight-day meet ends Sunday.
“This is brutal for her not to be competing,” Meehan said, noting Ledecky’s famous competitive nature.
Shortly after Meehan spoke to reporters, USA Swimming said Ledecky was out of the evening’s 1,500 free final.
Ledecky was the fastest qualifier for the grueling event in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds — 2.68 seconds faster than the next quickest swimmer. But the 14-time world champion hasn’t been in the pool since Monday’s prelims.
“If you get back into racing too early, it’s just going to make the road to recovery a little bit longer,” Meehan said. “We’re just in a kind of half-day by half-day (mode) and hoping that she turns the corner here quickly.”
U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said Ledecky hasn’t been feeling well since she arrived in Gwangju on July 17.
She was being seen by U.S. national team medical staff at the athletes’ village. Meehan said doctors were awaiting lab results.
Ledecky had been scheduled to swim in Tuesday’s morning heats of the 200 free, one of the showcase events in the pool.
It would have been a rematch between her and Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who stunned Ledecky to win the 400 freestyle final on Sunday. The event also includes Federica Pellegrini of Italy, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and Penny Oleksiak of Canada.
Also dropping out of the 200 free were Australia’s Emma McKeon and Canada’s Taylor Ruck.
McKeon was reported to not be feeling well, while Ruck instead wants to focus on her remaining events.
“The three girls that pulled out are probably my top three challenges, so it’s a little bit easier now,” Titmus said. “But Pellegrini’s still in there, Sarah’s still in there, so it’s still a really tough challenge.”
Sjostrom advanced to the semifinals with the fastest qualifying time of 1:55.14.
Meehan said Ledecky’s illness was not an excuse for her second-place finish in the 400.
However, she had the slowest last lap of anyone in the final. Titmus went 1.83 seconds faster than Ledecky over the last 50 meters.
“There’s having trouble finishing a race and then there’s coming home in 31.7, and I think that was maybe a little bit of a sign,” Meehan said. “She was really having a hard time through the last third of that 1,500 yesterday. I was worried about her at that time.”
Ledecky’s lone remaining individual event is the 800 free, and the preliminary heats are on Friday.
“We’re heartbroken for her because she really had come in in a great position,” Meehan said, “and hopefully we get to see that at some point this week.”
