Campbell County High School senior Breckyn Percifield had a signing ceremony on Wednesday to announce her plans to play college volleyball at Minnesota West Community and Technical College next season.
Percifield, who was a standout 5-foot-6 outside hitter for the Camels in the 2019 season, is the only CCHS volleyball senior to commit to play college volleyball.
She said she chose the Lady Jays over a few other colleges because she wants to get into the medical field, and MWCTC offers everything she needs for that.
“Looking into the school further, they have a good nursing program and have everything that I want to go to, even like for pre-med if I don’t want to go to nursing,” Percifield said.
She added that she enjoyed being recruited, and that “it was just exciting to actually have someone be like, ‘I want you to play volleyball with us.’”
Percifield hopes to play for a four-year university after her two years with the Lady Jays are over, she said.
Minnesota West Community and Technical College finished 15-12 overall competing at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I level last season.
Percifield is a three-sport athlete, competing in volleyball, basketball and outdoor track and field for Campbell County.
In the last Campbell County girl’s basketball game against Thunder Basin High School, Percifield suffered a broken left arm and plans to have surgery on it soon.
The injury is expected to keep her out for weeks, but she is hopeful to return in time for the postseason.
Percifield is CCHS first-year volleyball coach Marcy Befus’ first college commit. Befus was coaching an off-season camp for younger players during the time when Percifield was signing in the school commons, but she stopped practice for a few minutes to let the girls watch as Percifield signed her letter of intent.
“I’m happy for her. Her hard work definitely has paid off,” Befus said. “And you know what else is good? You see all these little volleyball players right here ready to see that. … They can see what hard work will do for them.”
Last season, the Camels had one senior commit to a college program in Rylee Hladky. Hladky was the Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball in Wyoming and is a freshman at Metropolitan State University in Denver.
