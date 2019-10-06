Gillette College women’s soccer came out of its home weekend series with a pair of shutout wins.
The Pronghorns improved to 11-2 with victories over Northwest College and Central Wyoming on Friday and Saturday at Pronghorn Field, increasing the program record number of regular season wins from its previous total of seven.
“When we came in as a first-year program (in 2017), those girls set the tone with the seven-win season, that we’re going to be a program that people want to be a part of,” coach Nate Ulness said. “We’ve continued building, and now we’re really getting these players that are going to help us be successful as a program in that standard. It’s just continuing down this path.”
In the first game against the Northwest College Trappers, the Trappers were playing with 10 total players on the field and no bench in relief. At one point, Trappers player Aileen Perez-Ibarra was taken off the field after suffering an injury and they played with nine, though she came back to the field later.
The Pronghorns jumped on the opportunity and beat the Trappers 10-0 on Friday. Gillette native Emma Jarvis led the team with three goals, Kelsey Hogan and Jaycie Green each had two goals.
“I felt bad because they were down a couple players, but it was still fun to get everybody goals,” said Jarvis, who has 13 goals this season.
Pronghorns Sydney Thompson and Kylie Spangler each tallied their first collegiate goals as well.
Molly Fehringer had a goal and three assists in the game.
Nia Trejo, the Pronghorns’ goal keeper, saved two breakaway scoring chances for the Trappers late in the game. On each chance, Trappers’ Jalie Timmons found open space in front of the net but right as she kicked, Trejo slid to make a save.
In the second game, Gillette beat the Central Wyoming Rustlers 6-0.
Liliana Hernandez scored two goals to lead the team. Hogan, Greene, Fehringer and Sarah Williams each tallied one goal.
“We did what we needed to do. We got another two wins and pretty much secured a home playoff spot,” Ulness said.
Earlier in the season, the Pronghorns beat the Rustlers 12-0.
The Pronghorns, with a 7-1 conference record, are second in Region 9 behind Laramie County Community College (LCCC). The Golden Eagles have not lost a game in the conference or overall all season. LCCC beat Gillette 4-1 on Sept. 14.
“They’ll be the team to beat. They were ranked fourth in the nation all year,” Ulness said. “I think we’ve got a really good chance of getting after them.”
Gillette College women’s soccer has two more weekends of the regular season. The team will play Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska on Saturday, and Sheridan at home on Oct. 19 before playoffs begin.
