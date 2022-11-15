Large Trees
Breast Cancer: For the Warriors, the Survivors and the Departed
- Sponsor: Elevation Medical Imaging Gillette
- Designer: Elevation Medical Imaging
Rocking Around the Christmas Tree
- Sponsor: Earth Work Solutions
- Designers: Michelle Beck, Mariann Aten and Lindsey Lundvall
Feliz Navidad!
- Sponsor: Crazy Daisy Floral
- Designers: Janelle Mason, Carla Eide, Jordan Tucker and Dar Smith
Mrs. Claus Kitchen
- Sponsor: The Vintage Twine
- Designers: Michelle Kern and Christina Maxon
Candyland Christmas
- Sponsor: Cornerstone General Contractors, LLC
- Designers: Valarie Cook, Shaelyn Cook and Friends
Fa La La La La La La Mingo
- Sponsor: Ashley Hicks
- Designers: Ashley Hicks, Josephine LeMaster and Robert LeMaster
Ready for the Woodland Christmas Ball
- Sponsor: Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Energizers
- Designer: Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Energizers
Illuminate
- Sponsor: James Sich and Big Game Electric
- Designer: Sich Family
“I Feel the Need, the Need for Speed.”
- Sponsor: Visionary Broadband
- Designers: Dani Huseby, Sharie Stoner and Ali Chiesa
I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas
- Sponsor: T&S Service Inc.
- Designers: Courtney Fluharty, Ann VanderVoort and Haley Idler
All I Want for Christmas is Fuel
- Sponsor: Armored Painting
- Designer: Tinelle Foltz
“It’s A Beaut, Clark!”
- Sponsor: Get Nailed
- Designers: Amanda Speas and Michel Ormsby
Some Gave All - Missing Soldiers Table
- Sponsor: Primrose Retirement
- Designer: Primrose Elves
A Midnight Stroll
- Sponsor: The Nick Carter Law Firm, P.C.
- Designers: Charity Knopp, Jamie Kay and Laura Ziegler
Remembering Our Angel Babies
- Sponsor: Kelsey Ludemann
- Designer: Loss Mommas of Gillette
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
- Sponsor: Lacy Davis/Healing Hearts Home Health
- Designer: Healing Hearts Home Health Staff
Ghosts of Christmas Past
- Sponsor: ERA Priority Real Estate
- Designers: Ashley McGrath and Melissa Sturdevant
Christmas at the South Pole
- Sponsor: TBHS Student Council & National Art Society
- Designers: TBHS Student Council & National Art Society
Bo-Ho-Ho Merry Christmas
- Sponsor: Janel Carr
- Designers: Josephine Reynolds and JaNel Carr
I Spy...A Christmas Tree
- Sponsor: Toddler Town Learning Center
- Designers: Brittany Dorson, Kristen Erickson and Zoey Stafne
A Christmas Carol
- Sponsor: Buffalo Ridge 6th Grade Team
- Designer: Buffalo Ridge 6th Grade Team
Shepherd’s Christmas
- Sponsor: Dean’s Field Service
- Designer: Barb Uhrig
We’re All A Little Mad Here
- Sponsor: Joann Fabric
- Designers: Beth VanHorn, Kayla Kretzschmar, Aimee Conner and Cindra Olson
12 Days of Christmas
- Sponsor: Tucker Electric
- Designers: Gail Graham, Sarah Barrett and Devon Carson
Golden Memories of a Traditional Christmas
- Sponsor: Miss Campbell County Pageant
- Designer: Miss Campbell County Pageant Moms and Queens
ELF TREES
Christmas on Blue Ridge Mountain
- Sponsor: Basin Electric Power Cooperative - Dry Fork Station
- Designers: Ashley Fraser, Katie Sanders and Jean Mortson
Hanging Around for Christmas
- Sponsor: Dry Fork Mine
- Designers: Dry Fork Mine Jingle Belles
A Patriot’s Christmas
- Sponsor: Farmers Insurance and Travis Eliason
- Designers: Amber Eliason
Christmas is ROCKN’
- Sponsor: Randie Marshall, CR Diamonds & Gems
- Designer: Randie Marshall
A Western Christmas
- Sponsor: Flying S Title & Escrow
- Designer: The Whatever It takes Team
Mrs. Claus’ Sweet Treats
- Sponsor: First National Bank
- Designer: FNB All Stars
Slow Down Move Over
- Sponsor: Manning’s Wrecker
- Designer: Manning Family
How Great Thou Art
- Sponsor: Baysinger Custom Paint & Autobody
- Designers: Jessica Baysinger and Dawn Schwindt
A Berry Birdie Christmas
- Sponsor: Wyoming Backcountry Pack Llamas
- Designers: Anna and Amy Muzzarelli
Bubblegum Glow
- Sponsor: Downtown Pediatrics
- Designers: Dr. Hollie Stewart, Yadi Downing and Caitlin Wagner
The Heart of Christmas
- Sponsor: Gillette College Nursing Club
- Designer: 1st Year Nursing Students
Christmas at the Movies
- Sponsor: Pinnacle Bank
- Designers: Tina Pratt, Lindsay Horton, Makayla Morris and Kayla VanNortrick
Singing to our Savior
- Sponsor: Jodie Williamsen
- Designers: Jodie Williamsen, Chelsie Clem, Cherie Kucera and Leah Stevens
A Deployed Christmas
- Sponsor: Gillette College Nursing Club
- Designer: 2nd Year Nursing Students
We Wish You a Merry Pampas
- Sponsor: Magpie Designs & Heaven to Earth
- Designers: Tara Stoneking and Emerald Cool
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies
- Sponsor: Arts In Motion
- Designer: Arts in Motion Dance and Aerial Studio
A Disney Christmas
- Sponsor: Campco Federal Credit Union
- Designers: Stacy Torres, Kerstyn Phinney, Michelle Campbell and Scarlett Kingsbury
Pouring out the Holidays
- Sponsor: Ted & Deanna Johnson
- Designers: Ted & Deanna Johnson
Wreaths
Shimmering Silver and Gold Christmas
- Sponsor: First American Title Insurance Company
- Designer: Jennifer Tuomela
Contemporary Christmas
- Sponsor: Dance Arts Gillette Students, Staff, & Parents
- Designer: Dance Arts Youth Company
Vintage Farmhouse
- Sponsor: Mindy Stoner
- Designer: Mindy Stoner, Annie Park and Paty Ortiz
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
- Sponsor: Wood Wireline
- Designer: Courtney Hargens and Tiffany Wood-Nelson
A Window Back in Time
- Sponsor: Powder River Construction
- Designer: Matt and Laurie Walker
Vintage Christmas
- Sponsor: Gillette Funeral Service and Walker Crematory
- Designer: Jerrica Mills
I’ll be Gnome for Christmas
- Sponsor: Rocky Mountain Hoist Services, Inc.
- Designer: Jeanne Kidd and Toni Friedly
Country Christmas 2022
- Sponsor: Cara Cundall-Binder, Purple Paintbrush Designs, LLC
- Designer: Cara Cundall-Binder
A Black and Yellow Christmas
- Sponsor: Black and Yellow Made
- Designer: Forrest and Erin Rothleutner
Home for the Holidays!
- Sponsor: Sarah Borgialli
- Designer: Sarah Borgialli
Spirits of Christmas
- Sponsor: CCH Ghosts of Christmas
- Designer: CCH Ghosts of Christmas Present
Classic Christmas
- Sponsor: RE/MAX Professionals
- Designers: Maurica Hanson, Dana Miller and Liz Petersen
Cozy Christmas
- Sponsor: Wyoming Medical Associates
- Designer: Wyoming Medical Associates Staff
Welcome Home for Christmas
- Sponsor: Gillette Steel Center
- Designer: Sydney Wilson
All that Glitters
- Sponsor: Spring Creek Designs
- Designer: Kathy Jones
