Colorado cancels high school hoops tourneys
DENVER — Colorado has canceled its high school basketball tournaments as the number of coronavirus cases increases.
The Colorado High School Activities Association made the announcement late Thursday night after the University of Denver said it would no longer host the Class 3A boys and girls state tournaments, The Denver Post reported.
“Everything we’ve done up to this point was to try and keep the experience of a state basketball tournament for our student participants and high school communities,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release. “In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are compelled to discontinue play in all tournaments.”
The high school association has also suspended its spring sports and activities.
High schools, colleges and professional sports leagues across the nation have canceled games as the number of cases of coronavirus increases.
NBA hiatus will last
at least one month
MIAMI — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month, or roughly what would have been the remainder of an uninterrupted regular season.
“What we determined today is that this hiatus will be, most likely, at least 30 days,” Silver said on TNT’s “Inside The NBA” while making his first public comments since the league suspended play.
Later, in an open letter to NBA fans, Silver said “we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”
Silver did not say if the league intends for the regular season to resume or if the NBA, should it return to action, would immediately go into postseason play. It’s also unclear if play will be able to resume with fans in the stands.
The 30-day minimum hiatus would mean no games until at least April 10.
Silver said the league and the players association will have to continue determining “what makes sense here without compromising anyone’s safety and I think it’s frankly too early to tell,” Silver said.
Arsenal manager tests positive for COVID-19
LONDON — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, forcing the club to put the entire first team in self-isolation and for its Premier League match against Brighton at the weekend to be postponed.
The Premier League reacted by saying it will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss “future fixtures” — just hours after saying it would be pushing ahead with a full schedule of games and stadiums with fans, unlike most other major European leagues.
Arsenal said the first-team squad, coaching staff and academy members were in quarantine “in line with government health guidelines” after coming in close contact with Arteta, who received a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.
Trump’s suggestion for Olympics shot down
TOKYO — President Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year because of the spreading coronavirus was immediately shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister.
“The IOC and the organizing committee are not considering cancellation or a postponement — absolutely not at all,” Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, told a news conference on Friday in Tokyo.
The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers have stayed on message since the viral outbreak in China three months ago spread across Asia and then the globe: The games will open as schedule on July 24.
