Police looking for Gillette woman who allegedly ran meth ring
Law enforcement is looking for a Gillette woman who has been charged in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth.
Wendy Kaufman, 50, has been charged in U.S. District Court for allegedly running a meth distribution ring out of Gillette from August 2020 to February 2022. She allegedly was getting pounds of meth from Arizona and selling it to other dealers in Wyoming.
And on more than one occasion, Kaufman had a vehicle with meth shipped to her from Arizona.
Wednesday morning, Louey Williams, leader of the Northeast Enforcement Team of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, said Kaufman has not yet been arrested. On Monday, DCI was notified that a warrant had been issued for her arrest.
Kaufman also is on Campbell County’s Most Wanted for probation revocation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
If arrested and convicted, Kaufman faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.
GPD following lead in search for missing Gillette woman
The Gillette Police Department has a lead in the investigation of the disappearance of 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who was reported missing on March 20 and was last heard from on March 4.
One tip indicated Gakwa may have been taken to a rural area, mine site or oil and gas location between Feb. 24 and March 20 in a passenger car or crossover SUV, according to a police press release.
Detectives also are following a number of other leads and continue to ask for the public’s help in finding Gakwa.
The city asks that if anyone has any information about suspicious activity in areas like these, or any other information related to Gakwa’s disappearance, no matter how insignificant they believe it may be, to call the Gillette Police Department at 307-682-5155.
Information obtained through investigation suggests Gakwa went missing under suspicious circumstances. She was last seen Feb. 24 in a video call with her parents.
Utility rates will increase May 1
Starting in May, Gillette residents will see increases to their monthly water, power and sewer rates.
The rate increases passed a third and final reading at the City Council’s meeting last week.
With the change, the average Gillette household will see its utility bill increase by almost $13 per month.
These are the rate increases for the average customer: The electric bill would go up from $87.75 to $92.50. The water bill would increase from $55 to $59.90. The sewer bill would go from $32.46 to $35.64
For the average Gillette household, it will lead to an increase of $12.83 per month, or $153.96 over the course of a year. Right now, the average monthly bill for these three utilities and solid waste is $192.86. With the proposed increase, that will increase to $205.69 per month.
It’s projected that an additional $2,964,000 will be generated due to the rate increases.
The city is raising the rates because it’s facing increased expenses in the coming years, from higher operations and maintenance costs to capital projects that are on the schedule.
The city’s Senior Citizen/Disability Utility Discount program provides seniors in Gillette with a 50% discount on utility bills based on age, income and disability. The income levels fluctuate and are set by federal poverty standards.
To qualify, a single person must have a maximum annual income of $32,200.
To qualify, a household must have a maximum annual income of $43,550.
The person must be 65 or older, or be collecting disability through Social Security.
For more information, call the city clerk’s office at 686-5210.
