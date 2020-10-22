The line stretched so long that even passing motorists had to stop and ask just what was going on at New Life Gillette Church on Wednesday morning.
Cars idled bumper to bumper along Kiowa Avenue and at one point stretched onto Highway 59 as folks awaited their blessings in the form of a food distribution.
"You can roll on," said Drusilla Clingan cheerfully to car after car, often hoisting a pair of 1-gallon milk jugs on her shoulders while waiting for vehicles to pull up to her station.
In effort to keep the food distribution line running smoothly for the 400 recipients, each volunteer had a job to do and did it well, said Blessings in a Backpack program coordinator Jenn Palmer.
"I think that we've had a great group of volunteers," Palmer said. "They're pretty selfless and it's awesome. This is the dream team."
Volunteers ranged from church members at New Life to Gillette College nursing students and those who simply wanted to lend a helping hand, Palmer said.
The Gillette chapter of Blessings in a Backpack was chosen by food provider Sysco to distribute food to those who need it. Palmer said the offer was impossible to turn down, and she was thankful everything ran so smoothly during the group's first attempt at drive-by food distribution.
The best part was seeing everyone's reactions when pulling up, she said. That's when she knew all of the work out in the cold was worth it.
"Everyone has been extremely grateful," she said. "There were some that needed some extra (food), so we're happy we have the opportunity to provide it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.